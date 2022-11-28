Porsha Williams And Simon Guobadia Are Officially Married

Very exciting news here! Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia from the Real Housewives of Atlanta are officially married! Yep, you read that right. Porsha, who first introduced the world to Simon through his ex-wife, Falynn Guobadia, on season 13 of RHOA, is NOW MARRIED to him. I know, I know… messy. But hey — I guess love can make you do wild things.

Porsha and Simon married in a Nigerian traditional native law and custom ceremony on Friday, November 25th. The RHOA alum tells People, “I am ridiculously excited. I am just so ready. I’m not even nervous. I mean, I know I’m marrying the love of my life, and it’s just going to solidify our relationship and our family bond.”

Fans first met Porsha during season 5 when she was married to her ex-husband, Kordell Stewart. At the time, Porsha was way more reserved and concerned with being a “traditional Housewife.” After the couple divorced in season 6, viewers really saw a different side to Porsha. A more fun, relaxed, and engaging Porsha. That’s why many of the show’s later seasons are some of the best in the show’s history.

I will say Porsha robbed us all of really good tv this past season. After secretly dating Simon for a period of time and then posting up with a ring on her finger saying she was engaged, she dipped out on the newest season so she wouldn’t be grilled by Kenya Moore and Marlo Hampton about her new relationship.

We did get Porsha’s Family Matters, the limited Bravo series that featured several of Porsha’s family members as the show’s stars. Because it was a limited series, we didn’t get a second season. However, I’m not too sure people would want a second season. After the intense brawl that took place during the season, fans were not pleased with Porsha’s behavior.

Either way, if you’re missing a dose of Porsha on your screen, I hate to break it to you, but you won’t be getting her on season 15 of RHOA. You can expect her on the third season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, however.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT PORSHA GETTING MARRIED TO SIMON? DO YOU MISS HER ON RHOA?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]