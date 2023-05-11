Vanderpump Rules Season 10, Episode 15, Finale Release Date and Time

The time has finally come. Vanderpump Rules Season 10 will be delving into the Scandoval that rocked the nation. Tom Sandoval will finally be put under the spotlight. He and his mistress, Raquel Leviss, have some questions to answer. What fans want to know though, is exactly when they can watch all of the drama go down. Here’s what we know about the Vanderpump Rules Season 10, Episode 15 release date and time. This is when you can watch the finale on Bravo.

Vanderpump Rules Season 10, Episode 15 will air on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 9pm E.T on Bravo. It will serve as the finale for the season. A handful of reunion episodes are expected to follow. The episode will also be available to stream on Peacock following its original broadcast.

The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 finale was originally going to be Episode 14. After the Scandoval bombshell broke, and news went public of Sandoval’s affair with Raquel, however, Bravo sent their cameras right back into the middle of the action. They wanted to capture every raw moment, and that’s what audiences expect to see in the revamped final episode.

Episode 14 saw Katie Maloney and Raquel go at it. Katie called Raquel a “little c–t,” disapproving of the way Raquel had responded to her mother. We imagine there are going to be more choice words for Raquel when the reunion episodes for Vanderpump Rules Season 10 come around.

Boss lady Lisa Vanderpump said that there was enough material at the reunion to cover a whopping four episodes. What we now know is that we’ll be getting all of the action crammed into three. One thing is for sure: we will all be tuning in to see what goes down.