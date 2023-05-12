Real Housewives of Atlanta has made its triumphant return for Season 15. After an explosive premiere, fans are wondering what the Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15, Episode 2 release date and time will be. There is plenty of drama to unpack already in this season. This is when you can watch the next episode on Bravo.

Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15, Episode 2 will air on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 9pm E.T. on Bravo. The episode will also be available to stream on Peacock following its original broadcast.

Viewers are looking forward to finding out the details surrounding Kenya Moore’s claims that Sheree Whitfield’s new man, and fellow reality TV star Martell Holt, slid into her DMs. From what we’ve seen in the previews, it looks as if Kenya’s accusation rings true. The exact nature of the DMs, however, remains to be seen. As Kandi Burruss points out, anybody can delete a message they’ve sent on Instagram!

Elsewhere, fans will be interested to see if Drew Sidora checks in. She’s a full-time member of the cast, but didn’t appear in the Season 15 premiere. Her now-estranged husband Ralph Pittman said that this was due to a “family emergency.” He didn’t divulge any further details, so let’s hope we get some!

After a rather tame premiere for Marlo Hampton, many wonder if she will be activated in this second episode. It is possible that she’s had some conversations with the boss Andy Cohen about her behavior during her first full-time season last year. Andy wasn’t convinced she was being entirely herself, instead accusing the Peach-holder of doing too much.

Whatever happens in Episode 2, you can bet we’ll all be tuned in to watch!