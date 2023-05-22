Real Housewives of Atlanta has made its triumphant return for Season 15. After a relatively tame third episode, fans are wondering what the Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15, Episode 4 release date and time will be. There is plenty of drama to unpack already in this season, but even more on the way. This is when you can watch the next episode on Bravo.

Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15, Episode 4 will air on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at 9pm E.T. on Bravo. The episode will also be available to stream on Peacock following its original broadcast.

The preview for the fourth episode of the latest season saw the drama turned up to 11. After saying she had been sitting in therapy to work on her anger, we watch as Marlo Hampton banging and kicking on the door of Kenya Moore. A disheveled Kenya opens the door with fury in her eyes, demanding Marlo leave and stop scaring her child – who is in the very same room!

Meanwhile, Shereé Whitfield has gone for a scan, and it looks as though there is a pregnancy scare. This feels a little set up – we all know Shereé isn’t with child! Her friend Sanya Richards-Ross may feel like she’s herding kids though, with so many members of her family under one roof. As she tells her loved ones that her husband is ready for it to just be the two of them again, it doesn’t seem to go too well.

Speaking of things not going well, Kenya is excited to perform at a football game’s Halftime Show. Sadly, the ladies aren’t going to behave. It looks as though they get kicked out of a party because of the way they’re acting. Bring on the fury of Kenya scorned.