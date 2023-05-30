Real Housewives of Atlanta has officially made its triumphant return for Season 15. After the mother of all cliffhangers in the fourth episode, fans are wondering what the Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15, Episode 5 release date and time will be. There is plenty of drama to unpack already in this season, but even more on the way. This is when you can watch the next episode on Bravo.

Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15, Episode 5 will air on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at 9pm E.T. on Bravo. The episode will also be available to stream on Peacock following its original broadcast.

We watched the shocking conclusion of the last episode, as Marlo Hampton was banging and kicking on the door of Kenya Moore. A disheveled Kenya opens the door with fury in her eyes, demanding Marlo leave and stop scaring her child – who is in the very same room! Despite this, Marlo carried on hammering away and shouting. It’s even led to Kenya seemingly calling for Marlo to lose her position on the show. The reunion will be fierce.

There’s no telling where the next episode will take Kenya and the group. They were undoubtedly acting foolishly. When they heard that her daughter was in the same room, the antics should have stopped. But being in front of the camera is one heck of a drug. Marlo wasn’t about to let this jaw-dropping reality TV moment escape her. You begin to wonder if Andy Cohen will call her out – again – for doing too much.

