Real Housewives of Atlanta has officially made its triumphant return for Season 15. After the mother of all cliffhangers in the fifth episode, fans are wondering what the Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15, Episode 6 release date and time will be. There is plenty of drama to unpack already in this season, but even more on the way. This is when you can watch the next episode on Bravo.

Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15, Episode 6 will air on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at 9pm E.T. on Bravo. The episode will also be available to stream on Peacock following its original broadcast.

It was a shocking fifth episode, which saw Kenya Moore hospitalized following her fight with Marlo Hampton. Don’t worry, Marlo didn’t throw any hands to send her there. Instead, it seemed that everything Kenya was doing had gotten too much for her.

Meanwhile, Sheree Whitfield was acting like she would never kick a door. She also defended Marlo when it was quite clear the latter slammed the door shut in Monyetta Shaw’s face. Drew Sidora returned to filming, and explained how Marlo had also been aggressive for no reason when they got together. Sheree looked irritated by the whole thing, honestly.

Next week, Kandi Burruss is set to unleash. Marlo has pushed her too far. The only reason she’s crying is because she can’t lash out physically: her words! It’s going to be a must-see episode, but with dwindling ratings, will anybody be bothering to tune in? We sure hope so.

