Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15, Episode 7 Release Date and Time

Real Housewives of Atlanta has officially made its triumphant return for Season 15. After a shocking fight that almost led to fisticuffs in public, fans are wondering what the RHOA Season 15, Episode 7 release date and time will be. There is plenty of drama to unpack already in this season, but even more on the way. This is when you can watch the next episode on Bravo.

Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15, Episode 7 will air on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 9pm E.T. on Bravo. The episode will also be available to stream on Peacock following its original broadcast.

Marlo Hampton had clearly been experiencing some memory loss when she filmed these Season 15 scenes. She accused Kandi Burruss of not appropriately recognizing the death of her nephew two years prior, who had once worked for her. A series of flashbacks that opened the episode proved that this wasn’t the case at all.

Sadly, Kandi didn’t handle herself too well when she confronted Marlo about the “she said, she said.” She quickly moved to aggressive posturing, while Marlo kept her hands by her side, despite what Drew Sidora was claiming. The rest of the wives, such as Shereé Whitfield and Sanya Richards-Ross looked on in disbelief. Eventually, they tried to defuse the situation.

By the time Kenya Moore separated Kandi from Marlo, it was too late. Kandi got a little heated at her friend for putting her hands on her while she was in the middle of a verbal beatdown. Looking back, she’s probably thankful for the swoop in. She was protecting her friend from what could have been a very ugly situation.

Next week, Marlo faces more fire from the group!

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF THE CURRENT SEASON OF RHOA? IS IT GIVING ENOUGH? ARE THE LOW RATINGS A SIGN OF A MAJOR CAST SHAKE-UP ON THE WAY?