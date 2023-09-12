Rachel Leviss Takes ‘Cross-Country Drive’ To Visit Friends After Pump Rules Exit

It’s the next step in her recovery. Rachel Leviss returned to the spotlight with a highly controversial interview with Real Housewives of New York alum Bethenny Frankel. It’s highly likely that the former Vanderpump Rules star felt the need to tell her side of the Scandoval story. Frankly, the interview didn’t do her, or Bethenny any favors.

Now, it seems that Rachel has moved onto part two of her wellness journey. And a change of scenery is in order. Perhaps she was given the advice to step out of her normal routine and travel. It’s the timeless route of using distance to find herself.

Rachel “focused on personal growth”

In a recent Instagram post, Rachel shared a video of herself standing in a vast growth of flowers. “I’ve been dreaming of a place like this,” she captioned the post.

Now, a friend of the disgraced former reality TV star exclusively told RadarOnline that she is taking a cross-country road trip. According to the source, Rachel will be stopping to visit friends en route.

“She is focused on personal growth and is doing a cross-country drive visiting friends along the way,” Rachel’s source added.

Part of the Vanderpump Rules alum’s wellness program includes, “mental health with outdoor activities like hiking, biking, and yoga.”

“Rachel has been devoted to her counseling and healing journey,” the source concluded.

Rachel devoted three months earlier this year to her mental health treatment at The Meadows in Arizona at a cost of $200k. During her interview with Bethenny, the former beauty pageant contestant argued that Bravo should have paid the bill.

Meanwhile, back in LA, her ex-lover Tom Sandoval has been romantically linked to a series of women recently. The Vanderpump Rules crew finished filming for Season 11 and there was a lot of controversy over the perceived reintegration of Sandoval into the group.

