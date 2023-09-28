Simon Cowell Thinks America’s Got Talent Winner Was ‘A Surprise’

Season 18 of America’s Got Talent is done. The final outcome basically wound up surprising a lot of people — including AGT judge Simon Cowell.

After a tense and close round of eliminations, trainer Adrian Stoica and his dog Hurricane were ultimately crowned the winners at the end of the two-part season finale.

Adrian and his adorable border collie were a crowd favorite all the way from their audition after performing impressive, fun tricks to Meghan Trainor’s Better When I’m Dancing. For the finale, the duo performed to Queen’s Crazy Little Thing Called Love.

Pleasant surprise

Simon, 63, talked to PEOPLE backstage after the show and admitted that the season’s outcome was a “bit of a surprise” to him, albeit a pleasant one.

“You can’t please everyone,” he admitted. “There were people who were disappointed, surprised. But it’s a public vote, and their act was amazing.” He added, “I’m happy. I would’ve been happy with anyone winning if I’m being honest with you.”

The judge added that after so many years with the AGT and reality shows, he’s grown used to being surprised. And one of his favorite things about the season 18 champs is that they weren’t expecting to win at all.

“The dog is so adorable,” Simon said. “I think it was pretty amazing. It was like a happy ending.” And to make a sweet win even sweeter, Simon was happy that his 9-year-old son, Eric, was in the audience that night and got to see Stoica and Hurricane take home the prize.

Happiness all around

Simon and Eric weren’t the only ones happy about the finale. Additionally, fellow AGT judge Heidi Klum also said she was very happy for the “adorable duo.”

“Hurricane is super cute,” she said. “I loved that he did everything without treats. It was just beautiful how Hurricane could memorize all of the acts without prompting. Like an actor who read the script and was able to do it all.”

AGT host Terry Crews also said he wasn’t too shocked about the outcome. “It’s like, what? But at the same time, I’m not surprised because America loves dogs, and Hurricane is one of the smartest, most amazing dogs since Lassie.”

As for the winner, Adrian, 45, feels so lucky and thankful to have spent all this time with his faithful canine friend. The duo have performed all over the world together and now have a new title firmly under their belt, the $1 million prize money, and a spot as a headline act for America’s Got Talent Presents Superstars Live show in Las Vegas.

