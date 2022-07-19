Pete Davidson Dreams Of Being A Dad Amidst Kim Kardashian Romance

Things with Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson seem to be going extremely well. The two have been hot and heavy ever since meeting on the set of SNL back in October of 2021. He’s even premiered on Kim’s new Hulu show The Kardashians. And now the 28 year-old comedian has babies on the brain.

As reported by Page Six, Pete recently revealed in an interview with movie star Kevin Hart that he dreams of being a dad. Said Pete, “[I’m] definitely a family guy. My favorite thing ever, which I’ve yet to achieve, is I want to have a kid.” He added, “That’s like my dream.”

Pete called the desire “super corny,” but Kevin quickly shut that down. Kevin, who is a father of 4, interjected, “It’s not super corny it’s the best God damn thing you can do in life.” Pete went on to say that he thinks fatherhood would “just be so fun.”

He continued, “I’m just so excited for that chapter, so like that’s kinda just what I’m preparing for now. Just trying to be like, as good of a dude, and develop and get better so that when that happens it’s just easier.”

The topic then changed to the comedians’ childhood trauma at a young age. And how it shaped their lives as adults. Both said they use comedy as a form of therapy. Pete quipped, “I tell my friends that all the time, I’m like ‘if everything was fine, if my childhood was fine, I’d probably be a construction worker in Staten Island.’ I’d be like the happiest guy ever, but that weird s–t that it does to you, made me love comedy.”

When Pete was 7 years old, his father, who was an NYPD firefighter, died in the September 11th terrorist attack on the World Trade Center. Pete has previously been candid about how it affected his mental health. He suffered from depression and attempted suicide at the age of 9.

But The King Of Staten Island star seems to be in a happy place with his life and relationship. He announced that after 8 seasons on SNL, he was leaving the show that made him famous. Pete said of the iconic sketch comedy series, “It really changed my life.”

While this leaves him open to pursuing other projects, it also allows him to spend more time with Kim and her family. Pete has been hanging out with Kim and her 4 kids with estranged husband Kanye West. He even got Kim and her kids’ initials tattooed on his neck.

Kim previously admitted that she consulted a few therapists before introducing the kids to Pete after 6 months of dating. Kim explained, “It’s different for everyone and different things work for different people. But you just have to do what feels right and try to just be as respectful and cautious as possible.”

Pete and Kevin’s full interview will air on Kevin’s new show Hart to Heart July 14th on Peacock network.

[Photo Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images]