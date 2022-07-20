Cam Ayala Says Hannah Brown Is The Only Bachelor Alum Who Reached Out After Leg Amputation

A month following his leg amputation surgery, Bachelor Nation’s Cam Ayala has disclosed that Hannah Brown reached to him with well wishes.
Cam, who competed on Hannah‘s season of The Bachelorette, said that the former Miss Alabama 2018 sent him a message on Instagram, but he has yet to hear from any of his fellow contestants, as reported in People.
“For the record, Hannah Brown did just reach out to me via DM last night and sent a very long and sweet message,” he posted on Instagram. “As for the other guys in my season . . .”
The self-proclaimed “nice guy,” who also did a short stint on Bachelor in Paradise, recalled his experience on the reality series where he was filmed crashing a group date he wasn’t invited on and stealing Hannah away from serious and sensitive conversations with other men.
“It was a super unfortunate situation that has caused PTSD that I’ve struggled with the past 3 years,” he said. “But I’m no longer angry or bitter. This journey has brought me closer to God and helped me to take inventory of the important things in my life.”
Last month Cam kept his online followers updated on his progress by posting a series of photos and videos from the moments after his surgery to remove most of his right leg.
In one video from Texas Medical Center, Cam was shown using a walker with the help of his doctors. As he walked back into the room, the friend recording said to him “great job, man.”
“He captioned the post, ‘Gotta lotta BROMENTUM with @b.rapp,'” and dubbed himself a “CAMputee” with a series of hashtags including “FAITHoverFEAR.”
Cam underwent the amputation as treatment for his life-long battle with lymphedema, a chronic condition with no cure that results in the buildup of fluid in soft tissues and causes sometimes painful swelling. Cam was born with the condition, which mostly affected his right leg. After 16 knee surgeries over the past seven years, he’s been preparing for this “transformative” operation for a while.
I hope other members of Bachelor Nation will come forward in wishing Cam a full recovery of his health and well-being. He seems to have a positive outlook, which is a very good start.
TELL US- DO YOU THINK CAM CAN USE HIS EXPERIENCE TO RAISE AWARENESS FOR THE CONDITION OF LYMPHEDEMA?
[Photo Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images]