The Bachelorette Alum Hannah Brown’s Ex-Fiancé Jed Wyatt Is Engaged

Jed Wyatt has presented his Final Rose.

The Bachelorette alum (he was Hannah Brown‘s final pick on Season 15) announced on Instagram that his girlfriend Ellen Decker had accepted his proposal, as reported by E! Online.

“Ellen, you are the greatest joy of my life,” Jed captioned the post. “We never turn and run on each other, we face life head on and figure it out. We had people doubt us, and we would laugh. We had days where we drove each other nuts, and we would always come back to resolve. We’re rooted in a love deeper than anything I could have ever prayed for.”

The Bachelor Nation star, who proposed to Bachelorette Hannah in 2019, revealed that he had “so many different” emotions the second time around. “Turns out, spending a few months knowing you’re going to propose to the woman of your dreams can take a toll,” he said. “But every possible second of struggle that led to this moment was worth it.”

Jed continued, “Facts are this, I don’t remember what I said down there on one knee, but with the tears flowing, Ellen Decker said yes to me. I get to love you, protect you, support you, and buy you endless amounts of sprinkles. Waking up next to that ring on your hand the past couple days has been one of the happiest feelings I have felt in my life. You deserve it all, Ellen. Without further ado, how perfect is my fiancée?”

On her Instagram Story, Ellen revealed that she had “zero idea” that Jed planned to propose to her days before her birthday. She added, “Sobbed the wholeeee time. I’ve dreamt of this man my whole life . . . I can’t believe it’s you and me forever.”

The fitness trainer also gushed over the huge, oval cut engagement ring that Jed gave her, posting a video of the sparkler on her finger and writing, “BABE DID SO DANG GOOD.”

“Safe to say Friday night made it the best birthday weekend ever!” Ellen posted on her Instagram. “I knew this man was my husband the moment I met him.”

Calling him “the biggest blessing in my life,” Ellen went on to add that Jed has “taught me so much about relationships, fitness, animals, the variety of rocks, music, and [has] been so patient with me.”

“Regardless of all the ups and downs, we have always fought for each other. We continuously choose each other at the end of the day,” she continued. “You have never given up on us no matter how hard the day is, I’ve truly never experienced a love like this. I can’t believe I get to wake up to you the rest of my life. Here’s to our forever!”

Following their engagement announcement on social media, many Bachelor Nation stars left congratulatory messages in the comments section, including Dylan Barbour, Katie Morton, Luke Stone and more. Hannah Godwin wrote, “Yay! So happy for you two.” (What? No happy message from Hannah Brown?)

Jed and Ellen made their romance Instagram official back in November 2019, following his breakup with Hannah, amidst rumors that he had been dating another woman while competing on The Bachelorette. Jed later denied that he was “a cheater” and claimed that he and Haley were not in an exclusive relationship when he appeared on the show.

TELL US- ARE YOU HAPPY FOR JED AND ELLEN? DID YOU BELIEVE JED WAS A “CHEATER” WHEN HE WAS ON HANNAH’S SEASON?

[Photo Credit: Jackson Lee/GC Images]