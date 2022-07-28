Kim Kardashian And Kylie Jenner Ask Instagram To “Stop Trying To Be TikTok”

There have been recent updates to everyone’s favorite photo sharing app, Instagram and some users of the platform are not having it! Among the changes is an algorithm that continues to favor reels, modelling rival TikTok’s bread and butter, as well as a full screen functionality being tested, again, much like TikTok’s. As a result, Variety reports a petition has recently gained traction, asking Instagram to remove these features, and a couple of IG’s most followed celebs are promoting it.

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are among those voicing frustration with the changes to the photo sharing app. Both shared stories from the petition creator, which stated “Make Instagram Instagram Again. (Stop trying to be TikTok I just want to see cute photos of my friends). Sincerely, Everyone. X.” Kylie added an additional “PLEASEEEEEEE” alongside her post.

Kim and Kylie are primed to get Instagram’s attention with their massive following on the app. Kylie’s batting at about 360 million followers and older sis Kim is at 326 million. Along with the post was a link to the change.org petition which since their posting has gone from under 100k signatures to nearly 208k.

The petition starts with the heading “STOP TRYING TO BE TIKTOK!”, “We have TikTok for a reason, and let’s face it, the only [Instagram] reels uploaded are recycled TikToks and content that the world has already seen” she added, “What’s innovative and unique about old stale content? Nothing!” Other demands include “an algorithm that favors photos, a platform that listens to creators”, and “bring back chronological timelines.”

Acknowledging the criticism, Instagram head Adam Mosseri responded, in a way, that had IG seemingly putting it’s foot down. Explaining the full screen feature, Adam shared in a video on Tuesday, “It’s a test to a few percentage of people out there, and the idea is that a more full-screen experience, not only for video but for photos, might be a bit more fun and engaging experience.” He admitted, “But I also want to be clear, it’s not yet good.”

He also warned users the app will continue to shift towards video format. He explained, “I’m hearing a lot of concerns about right now about photos and how we’re shifting to video. Now, I want to be clear, we’re gonna continue to support photos. It’s part of our heritage.” He added, “That said, I need to be honest: I do believe that more and more of Instagram is going to become video over time. We see this even if we do nothing… So we’re gonna have to lean into that shift.”

These changes, are quite obviously, Instagram’s not so subtle attempt to regain some of the usage they are clearly competing with TikTok for. Instead of differentiating themselves, their strategy seems to be to mimic TikTok instead to try and maintain the monopoly they once had. Only time will tell if Instagram’s hard position with users aversion to reels will prove successful for the app. Despite their complaints, given Kim’s and Kylie’s whopping follower base (and assumed revenue), we don’t think theyre going anywhere any time soon; and Instagram knows it.

[Photo Credit: (Presley Ann/Getty Images for ABA) ]



