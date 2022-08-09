Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Welcome Second Baby

Congrats are in order! Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson shocked fans when she announced that they were expecting another child. And now the baby is here!

The Kardashians star’s rep told People that the former couple welcomed their second baby via surrogate. It’s a boy, but Khloe has not decided on a name yet, according to her rep. This will be Tristan’s fourth child and his second with Khloe. He shares a son with ex Jordan Craig and also has an 8 month old son with former fling Maralee Nichols.

Khloe and Tristan broke up in January for likely the last time after news broke that Tristan fathered Maralee’s baby. While he originally denied it, a paternity test proved otherwise and he was forced to apologize to Khloe on social media.

Just last month, Khloe’s rep told the publication,”We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

The exes started dating in 2016 and had daughter True Thompson in 2018. After a brief split in June of 2021, they got back together again. The final straw seemed to be Tristan’s dalliance with Maralee. Despite that, Khloe has gone to great lengths not to disparage the father of her kids.

Khloe said of Tristan back in April, “I still think he’s a great guy, and he’s a great dad. He’s just not the guy for me. I think at the end of the day, all of us aspire to have blissfulness. We want to feel happy. We want to feel safe.”

Relationship issues aside, the reality TV mogul also opened up last year about her struggles to conceive again. On the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloe revealed that she would have a “high risk” pregnancy if she carried her own child again.

She shared, “I’m not gonna get into specifics on-camera. but they said it’s like an 80-something percent chance that I will miscarry. I almost miscarried with True at the beginning. But I didn’t know that was like a lingering thing.” Khloe added, “This is all really shocking to me. All I’m trying to do is bring more love into my life and into my family, and I just seem to be running into more and more roadblocks. It’s really hard for me to digest.”

[Photo Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Klutch Sports Group]