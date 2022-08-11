Dr. Lenny Hochstein Jokes About “Stress” Of Having A Wife And A Girlfriend

Season 4 of The Real Housewives of Miami was one for the record books. Authentic drama, genuine friendships, and a whole bunch of talk about OnlyFans definitely kept me engaged. Seeing some amazing Housewives like Larsa Pippen, Alexia Echevarria, and Adriana De Moura back on our screens after a very long hiatus was just what I needed. And I know the fans agree with me on that one. The pace of the show, the episodes, and the perfect integration of all the “friend-ofs” made for a great season. And I’m eagerly waiting for the newest.

Something else I’m waiting on the edge of my seat for is to finally see all of the behind-the-scenes drama between Lisa and Dr. Lenny Hochstein play out at last. After months of Lisa going back and forth sharing details bit by bit about their messy divorce online, our chance to get up close and personal is slowly approaching. But at this point, the way Lisa is putting everything out on the table, and the way Lenny is moving publicly, it doesn’t seem like they’re hiding much anyway.

Since the initial divorce announcement, Lenny has not been shy about showing off his new girlfriend. In fact, Page Six reported about Dr. Hochstein’s recent Instagram post where he seemed to poke fun at the idea of having both a wife and a girlfriend.

Under this specific picture of Lenny, his mother pointed out in the comments that she could hardly recognize him because it looked like he had “lost 20 lb”… she continued with, “Are you on a starvation diet?” To which the plastic surgeon responded, “having a wife and a girlfriend can be stressful.”

Yeah, I’m sure it is, doctor. In fact, I think most people would agree that cheating on the mother of your child and your wife would not only be stressful but just flat out wrong. Lenny’s mother responds again with, “very interesting I would not suggest that recipe for anyone but you look somehow younger now,” which prompted one last response from her son stating, “just a joke mom.”

There was a joke involved? I must have missed it.

Listen, I can understand and even appreciate two adults deciding to end a relationship because it’s not working. That is common and honestly to be expected at this point when it comes to Housewives’ relationships, but the lack of tact, concern, or care for someone that you were married to and share a child with is a bit concerning. I do however hope Lisa is doing okay during this time.

TELL US- DO YOU THINK DR. HOCHSTEIN IS WRONG FOR BOASTING ABOUT HAVING BOTH A WIFE AND GIRLFRIEND? DID YOU FIND THIS “JOKE” FUNNY?

[Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living]