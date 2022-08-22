Married To Medicine Mid-season Trailer Drama

Calling the ladies of Married to Medicine for the drama.

As ET Online shared, Bravo just dropped the intense Married to Medicine mid-season trailer for Season 9 and from the looks of things the ladies are about to be put to the test in all kinds of ways. From vacation escape mess to home break-ins to holiday party throwdowns, it is easy to see that the best of this season is still ahead of us. Through the reveal of so many jaw-dropping moments, Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, Quad Webb, Toya Bush-Harris, Anila Sajja, and new cast member Audra Frimpong shows that the drama in the ATL never gets a chance to flatline.

At the top of the trailer the ladies are shown trotting off to a “relationship resuscitation retreat” located somewhere deep in the woods with their husbands. But the occasion was anything except for a retreat. Anila and her husband, Dr. Kiran Sajja, discovered that their massive home back in Atlanta had been robbed. They immediately assumed that Toya set it up or had something to do with it all. “Someone was watching us,” Kiran claims, to which Anila backs up, “that’s the scariest part.”

So maybe Eugene Harris and Toya overreacted about the moving joke. Regardless, I will say I think their actions set them up for it. I try to make sense of their decisions, but I do not fully understand it. Maybe I am not supposed to- I do not have the kind of money coming in that they do. Even so, I do not think for a moment that Toya would do such a thing.

Changing up the mood, we saw the ladies come together to comfort Heavenly, who’s mom eventually ended up passing away. Jackie comforts Heavenly within the clip, “as a girlfriend group, we are here for you.” I mean, they should be. I think Heavenly has a point in that she does not say anything about her own marriage other than it is perfect. She feels strongly about protecting her marriage and she is not wrong that once you make something public, you look foolish crying that people are talking about it. Contessa put it all out there about Scott Metcalfe, and she is being so weird denying that fact.

The trailer led up to the most explosive part, which seems to be at a holiday party. Toya and newbie Audra came for each other at the Christmas party, and from the looks of things, it was not anything nice. Contessa labeled their friend group superbly, “in this group of friends, we can have such an amazing fun night to ‘I hate your guts’.”

Whether the ladies are delivering babies, loading up moving trucks, or the causing complete Christmas chaos, it is exciting to see what is to come on Season 9 on Married to Medicine, which airs on Sunday nights on Bravo.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes]