Selling The OC Star Tyler Stanaland Explains Why He Didn’t Want Wife Brittany Snow On The Show

Selling the OC is one of the newest Netflix reality shows to hit the streaming platform in recent years and this cast is sure to make a mark. The show follows a group of real estate agents at the Oppenheim Group set in Orange County, California. They sell million dollar plus homes, cash out huge commissions, and of course — fight with each other along the way.

Tyler Stanaland — featured on the podcast Reality Life with Kate Casey recently spoke to the host about his time on the show and specifically about his personal life. The agent married his wife, actress Brittany Snow back in 2019 and some viewers may remember her from her role in the movie Pitch Perfect. However, if you were looking to see a little more of Brittany in a different capacity — you can let go of that dream… at least for now.

Page Six reported on the newest podcast episode which features a segment of Tyler talking about whether or not we’d see his wife on the reality show. “I don’t know about the future. But in this specific season, you won’t see my house, you won’t see my wife,” he said. The fifth generation realtor revealed that he really “wanted to keep certain parts” of his personal life “private” as he entered into a new genre of television.

After seeing many couples live their lives out in front of the cameras on their respective shows — many have remained strong. Also on the other hand, many couples haven’t made it — leading to messy divorces, cheating allegations (some true), and so much more. Consequently, Tyler wanting to keep his wife off the show essentially keeps his relationship off the show. Both of which are probably smart moves for the still newly-wed couple.

As it relates to ever seeing the former surfer’s wife on the show, it appears the idea is not completely out of the realm of possibility. “… as time goes on, maybe that’ll be different. But for right now, that was kind of the one thing that made me feel safe embarking on such a strange journey,” he said.

[Photo Credit: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images]