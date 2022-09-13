Tino Franco’s Dad Slams The Bachelorette

Tino Franco‘s dad Joe Franco has opinions, and he’s not shy about sharing them.

As viewers of The Bachelorette know, co-star Rachel Recchia recently visited some of her suitors’ hometowns and met their families. When Rachel met Tino‘s family for the first time, she didn’t receive the warmest of welcomes from his parents — especially Joe — who were naturally concerned about their son possibly meeting his future wife on a TV show.

As a result, Rachel went into the Monday, September 5, episode of the ABC series believing Tino’s parents “hated” her after the her visit to their home, as reported in Us Magazine.

While Rachel felt welcomed by the other suitors’ families she had met, Tino worried about the aftermath of his hometown. When she and the California contractor did finally get together, Tino insisted that his parents would come around.

“I don’t feel like my dad gets me as much in the relationship sphere,” Tino told Rachel. “It’s not, like, you. They’re really just skeptical of the situation . . . But they know me, and they know, I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t see you as the future.”

After Rachel asked whether his parents would be “mad” if he called and said they were engaged, Tino repeated, “I know they are going to come around. End of story.”

Ahead of the two-part finale, some fans are speculating that things between Rachel and Tino don’t end well, as host Jesse Palmer teased an “emotional” conclusion to the season.

Isn’t every season of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette promoted to have “most dramatic conclusion ever?”

Meanwhile, Joe‘s Facebook posts keep the controversy going.

“Our oldest son is on the Bachelorette, and got the ‘first impression rose’ whatever that is. Never have seen the show,” he wrote on July 11. “Not sure how we feel about the idea of finding your soul mate on TV . . . it’s a bit cheesy, but nothing wrong with a little fun — It’s not 60 Minutes. Let’s hope Tino doesn’t bring shame on the name, and above all, he may not be welcomed back home if he cries on the show! But we love him anyway.”

I hope his dad’s not serious about the crying part.

Following his appearance on the hometown dates episode, Joe released a lengthy list of opinions and clarifications.

“Because Bachelor Nation fans asked, here is my tell all: 1. I’m 5-6, and a gentlemen’s 5-6 at that. 2. No, I have NEVER dyed my hair (look closely you can see the grey) 3. NO, I do not have a comb-over (and it is not a rug either) 4. NO, I am not the same age as Tino, as a few tweets suggested,” he wrote. “5. We are Mexican, not Italian, though media keeps saying Italian. If he really is Italian, it’s news to me, and then I’d be asking really tough questions! 6. Tino is amazing. He supported our son’s cancer recovery, volunteers to the cause to this day and volunteers countless hours. 7. Sandi is spelled Sandi not Sandy 8. There are no vampires in our family 9. Sandi has more than one dress . . . seriously . . . and who notices that in a photo?”

Joe concluded, “And finally . . . 10. I am too young and too tall to be part of the Lollipop Guild in the Wizard of Oz. Nor have I ever been aboard the Starship Enterprise, (but I do share a Jewish heritage with Spock.)”

Tino‘s dad is a funny guy. Too bad he hates Rachel.

One of Joe’s most telling posts, however, appears to be a since-deleted comment. In a screenshot shared via Reddit, Joe seemingly agreed that he didn’t want his son to have sex on the show.

“First rule from longtime Bachelor franchise watcher . . . don’t sleep with the Bachelorette during taping of the show. Best of luck!” his friend wrote, to which Joe allegedly replied, “We told him the same thing when he left for the show!”

Tino‘s parents seem like a lot of fun. They could be great in-laws, if they ever come around to liking Rachel.

TELL US- DO YOU THINK RACHEL AND TINO WILL END UP TOGETHER, DESPITE HIS PARENTS’ FEELINGS ABOUT RACHEL? DO YOU THINK TINO’S DAD WAS SERIOUS ABOUT THE CRYING PART?

[Photo Credit: A BC/Gizelle Hernandez]