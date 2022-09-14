Nayte Olukoya Explains Dumping Michelle Young On The Phone

Ouch. We’ve all been there, but ending a relationship by phone (or even worse, by text) is just tacky. But sometimes it’s unavoidable, especially if the significant others live in different cities.

Nayte Olukoya is spilling the tea on his split from Bachelorette Michelle Young. As reported by ETOnline, Nayte revealed that he ended things with the former teacher over the phone after “a bad weekend” together.

“I broke up with her over the phone. You don’t want to break up with someone, especially your fiancée, over the phone,” Nayte admitted. “It was her birthday weekend. We’re all here in L.A. because her and I got invited to this Wango Tango event. At the beginning of the weekend, things were kind of rocky. It got even more rocky. Wango Tango happened. Her and I got into an argument right before doing all those press interviews and whatnot.”

Things went downhill from there, and Nayte claimed, “it was such a build-up” to their eventual split.

“Long story short, the weekend was not a good weekend. Her and I are up late having very deep conversations . . . It was just a bad weekend for everybody,” Nayte continued. “The last day in L.A., the conversation was kind of heading already towards a breakup. It wasn’t our first time having breakup conversations. It was probably our third time having a breakup conversation.”

The first of those conversations, Nayte admitted, took place just days after their engagement played out on The Bachelorette finale.

“It started off so great and then somewhere we just stopped clicking. The communication broke down. I think the world of Michelle, obviously. She’s phenomenal,” he said. “I fell in love with this woman. I’m not saying that she changed into this terrible person, [but] it just wasn’t the same super quick.”

“January 1st was our first really big fight and then the very next day was another really big fight. I was so freaked out,” Nayte continued. “I was up until 6 a.m. crying on the phone with [Bachelorette alum] Rodney [Mathews], because I was like, ‘Dude, what’s going on right now?'”

At that point, Nayte “had the first conversation” with Michelle about their future.

“I was supposed to move to Minnesota . . . I was like, ‘I want to figure this out before I move to Minnesota. Let’s put the moving conversation on hold for now, while we figure out this relationship and this compatibility. We have only known each other for a few months and here we are engaged. I do want to live with you, I do want everything with you, but we really need to focus on the relationship,'” Nayte said.

Nayte admitted there were some “amazing moments” during the couple’s time together, but things stayed largely “rocky.” That was never more true than when Nayte stayed in Minnesota with Michelle for a month and they “nearly broke up.”

“Our relationship was tough,” he said. “There were lots of ups and downs, lots of arguments, lots of fights, just not really clicking, not really seeing eye to eye.”

So Nayte admitted that when that weekend in June went downhill, breaking up wasn’t a new thought.

“If Michelle felt blindsided, I can’t take that away from her, but I know the reality of it is, this wasn’t our first time talking about a breakup,” Nayte said. “The day I left L.A. after her birthday weekend, it was kind of already being said without being said, and again, it wasn’t our first time having a breakup conversation, this is our third time nearly breaking up.”

Nayte recalled feeling “so lost, so confused,” as he left Los Angeles, and even shared that he called his mom in tears from the airport.

“The very next weekend was CMAs. I remember we were talking to each other and I was like, ‘I don’t feel comfortable going to CMAs,'” Nayte said of his mindset at the time. “So I land in Austin, by the time I land she’s still in the air. I call my mom again, I’m crying on the phone with my mom. I call friends, family, whatever. I’m like, ‘I don’t see the relationship working anymore.'”

“I was frustrated as hell, crying on the phone with my mom, and Michelle calls me. I thought she had just got home, but she was still in the airport, unfortunately, because that makes this story even worse,” he continued. “She’s like, ‘Hey, if we’re not doing CMAs next week we have to give them a reason why.’ And I just blurted out, ‘We’re not doing CMAs because I can’t be with you anymore.’ So yeah, I broke up with her over the phone, which is a d**k move.”

As for the reasons for the split, Nayte cited the fact that they’re “two different people from two completely different worlds,” said that insecurity played a role, and added that “this pressure to always be perfect” was also to blame.

“Michelle and I, the beginning of that relationship, was probably one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever experienced. We had so much fun,” he said. “I miss the Michelle I fell in love with for sure . . . I’m not sure I miss the Michelle I broke up with.”

“Hearts are heavy, emotions are high and we are dealing with the best way we can,” Nayte wrote at the time. “We genuinely fell in love, and we genuinely became each other’s best friends. Michelle and I will always cheer each other on, but moving forward, we will be cheering from a distance.”

