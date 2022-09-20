Chrishell Stause Says She Plans To Adopt A Child, And She Wants Fans To Stop Asking About It

When Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim called it quits last year, they cited their opposing views on starting a family as the reason for their split. Now that Chrishell is happily in love with her non-binary partner, G Flip, fans are pouring into Chrishell’s Instagram comments with ignorant questions about their plans to start a family. Apparently, there are a lot of people who don’t understand that there’s more than one way to start a family. So, as Us Weekly reported, Chrishell had to break it down for her followers. She’s planning to adopt a child.

This conversation about Chrishell’s future family resurfaced when she posted a photo holding hands with G Flip. A nosey commenter wrote, “You didn’t want to have children?”

Chrishell shared the reply to her Instagram story, and she laid it all out very clearly, once and for all. She wrote, “Please stop asking me this. At least this one didn’t include hate I refuse to give a voice to by reposting. I plan on adopting.”

She continued, “I understand being on Selling Sunset entitles people to questions and my life in a way. But I am tired of this question. Thank you for the love and support and to others – I fell in love with a person. It’s not that scandalous.”

Another fan decided to keep digging as if Chrishell wasn’t clear enough in her first explanation. They replied to her story by saying, “I don’t think it was hate. I think your fans are a little confused because you were so set on making your own family and now you’re like I’m living my best life leave me alone lol.”

Kudos to Chrishell for having the patience to deal with these types of comments. Hopefully, she doesn’t have to keep explaining herself, but she gave one final explanation about where she stands on this issue.

“I was looking to make a family with someone that wanted one as well,” Chrishell replied. “And if someone doesn’t know if they will ever even want to have a child and is not open to adoption, then those are two things that don’t align for me. Nothing but love for my last relationship. But now I am going back to posting about my day. If you don’t understand after this answer then that’s OK. You don’t need to. Just know I am very happy and so is everyone involved.”

[Photo Credit: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV]