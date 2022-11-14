Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Had Sex In Front Of A Fireplace In Honor Of Her Grandmother MJ

Hang on tight, y’all — this one is something different. Kim Kardashian is speaking out about her sexual escapades with her ex-boyfriend, Pete Davidson. It’s no secret that The Kardashians have been very vocal in the past about their past sexual experiences. Their transparency and their openness are some of the many things that makes me love them.

On a recent episode of their Hulu show, the former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star went into detail about one of her most… interesting sexual experiences with Pete.

“Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend, and we were sitting in front of the fireplace just talking for hours,” she said. “And I was like, ‘My grandmother told me that you really live life when you have had sex in front of the fireplace.’ So we had sex in front of the fireplace in honor of you.”

Very, very interesting, Kimmy! In fact, she probably was thinking the same thing. “How creepy to think about your grandma before you have sex,” Kim said in the episode.

Kim started dating Pete after an episode of Saturday Night Live in October of 2021. This was Kim’s first public relationship following her split from Kanye West. After doing a little reflecting on her divorce from Kanye, she gave a deep statement.

“For so long, I did what made other people happy. And I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy,” she said. “And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you.”

Yes, Kim! I’m loving that and am really choosing to live by that mantra. Kim and Ye’s divorce has been highly publicized. Recently, Kanye has been dropped by all of his sponsors, managers, agents, and companies, like Adidas, which manufactures his “Yeezy” brand, because of his antisemitic and racist remarks. Although very disturbing, I hope Kanye seeks the help and healing he feels he needs.

