Family Karma’s Amrit Kapai Says He’s Ready To Start A Family With Husband Nicholas Kouchoukos

The Family Karma family is about to get bigger. In an interview with E! News, Amrit Kapai revealed that he and his husband, Nicholas Kouchoukos, are ready to start a family, and they’re not wasting any time getting around to it. They’re planning on getting started now. Earlier this year, Amrit and Nicholas tied the knot, and now, they’re ready to take their relationship into its next phase.

“The one thing Nicholas and I have known for a long time now is that we both want to be dads,” Amrit shared. “It took us a long time to get to the wedding part of our lives, to get to the being married part of our lives, and we know for sure we don’t want to spend that same amount of time waiting for kids. We don’t want five or six or seven years to go by before we start the process because we both know it’s not as easy to have a kid when there’s no woman involved in the relationship,” he added.

Because of the added obstacles for LGBT parents, Amrit explained that he and his husband are ready to start making plans immediately. Do they want to adopt? Do they want to do surrogacy? There are so many decisions, and the Family Karma star pondered all those possibilities while talking to the outlet.

He stated, “If we do surrogacy, where do we want to do it? Do we want to do it abroad? Do we want to do it here? Who would be the egg donor? I mean, there are just so many question marks,” Amrit said.

With so many question marks in the air, Amrit and Nicholas recognize that they need to start making some decisions immediately, so the couple is in full planning mode. Honestly, it’s stories like this that make us feel like Family Karma is the most wholesome show on Bravo.

“A lot of people we’ve talked to that have kids that are LGBT couples, they’ve just told us it’s a waiting game at a certain point,” Amrit explained, “so you might as well get the process started.”

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]