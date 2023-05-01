90 Day Fiancé Star Debbie Aguero Worried Oussama Just Wanted a Visa

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way dropped a bombshell in Sunday night’s (April 30, 2023) episode. Debbie Aguero was shocked when her partner Oussama told her he wanted to live in the United States. All this after he had committed to marrying Debbie when she moved to Morocco to be with him. The original plan was for the two to build a life in his country.

Oussama had previously broken the news that he wanted Debbie to go back to the US after spending two months living with him in Morocco. This seemed to break Debbie’s heart. “A man’s word is supposed to mean something,” she said at the time. “Obviously I don’t know you as well as I thought.”

Is Oussama using Debbie for a green card?

Oussama told Debbie that he wanted to live in America because of his work. He told her that Americans were more likely to value his art. This would allow him to make more money than he could in Morocco. Debbie was blunt in her response, and said she was “not going to marry a person that wants a visa and just wants to go to the United States.”

This led to Oussama threatening to end their relationship. Speaking in her confessional, she said she had to use “every bit of my self-control not to knock him into next week.” She also called Oussama “scum of the earth.” While it looked like their marriage was going to be called off, the future doesn’t seem to be that simple for Debbie.

She later spoke to her son Julian, who has always doubted Oussama’s intentions. He insisted his mom cut ties, but Debbie still seemed to hold out some hope. “I miss my buddy,” she told the producers. “It wasn’t about a physical relationship that I miss the most, it’s like, I miss my friend.” While Debbie did show some intent to go back home on her own, there is still a chance she could back down. If that happens, heartbreak may be on the horizon.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way continues Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.

TELL US – CAN DEBBIE AND OUSSAMA’S RELATIONSHIP LAST? IS OUSSAMA JUST USING DEBBIE? OR DOES HE REALLY CARE ABOUT HER?