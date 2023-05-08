Jeff Probst Considered Celebrity Visits to Survivor as a Reward

Survivor lives on to strategize another day. Longtime host, Jeff Probst’s recent podcast, On Fire with Jeff Probst narrowed in on major likes and dislikes of fans. Specifically, Jeff’s ideas on elements of the game that should and shouldn’t be there such as Edge of Extinction (where players are booted to the JV island, but have a chance to return to the varsity island). The host even included an idea he’s had, but never put into play that would rewards players with celebrity visits.

Who and what is he thinking? Along the lines of known celebrities in useful trades that make sense with the survivor environment. In other words, food, shelter, craftsman types whose skills parlay to the environment to help players thrive – but with a CELEB license plate.

Is this idea a dud or a stud?

Let’s game this for a sec. Who would be worthwhile celebrity visits? Who would be good for ratings? And who is possibly the worst?

Best Skills:

Bear Grylls shows up and teaches you everything

The Dalai Lama appears and tells you how to overcome anything with your mind

Anthony Bourdain is there (RIP my man) and is frying up whatever there is on a rock

Hardened skippers from Deadliest Catch

Worst Skills:

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp come as a team

Snoop and Martha (would be some good do-GG ratings)

Any politician

Kim K (because she’s not a fan of camping, of course)

Bravo Goodie/Baddie Edition:

Lisa Vanderpump visits the island and tells you how to not get caught holding the bag (I mean idol)

Captain Jason of Below Deck Down Under

Tom Sandoval shows and says he isn’t walking around with chipped nails + Scheana Shay in tow saying that she doesn’t camp, but does do outdoor air conditioning

Luke Gulbranson appears with Luke-like skills

Regardless, this idea was just a thought, and Jeff never brought it to the table. It is fun to speculate, but would it be good for the show?

Watch Season 44 of Survivor on Wednesdays on CBS. Also, for more insider info catch the On Fire with Jeff Probst Podcast wherever you get your listen on.

