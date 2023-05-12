Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy Kelliher Tags Worst Charter Guest Ever

Keeping guests entertained, well fed and happy while at sea can be a challenge, but the crew of Below Deck Sailing Yacht is up to the task. Chief Stew Daisy Kelliher and her staff go above and beyond to make sure every charter is smooth sailing.

Sometimes charter guests are wonderful and kind. More often, though, they can be demanding. At an estimated $30,000 to $50,000 per three-day charter, most guests feel they’re paying for the privilege of asking for whatever they want — and getting it.

Recently the UK’s Daily Express asked Daisy about her most challenging charter guest. Do I even need to give you a hint?

Every Rose has its thorn

“That’s an easy one,” Daisy admitted. “Erica Rose.” Well, duh! The Bachelor alum had come aboard for a vacation with her girlfriends during Season 2, which culminated in a massive girl fight. But when she returned for Season 3 with her family in tow, things only got worse.

First of all, the guests’ arrival was delayed due to Erica, her husband and her mom being “ejected” from their flight at Heathrow. I’m guessing alcohol was involved.

Once everyone finally arrived, the Roses vetoed Chef Marcos Spaziani’s dinner menu, which included watermelon gazpacho and broccoli mousse. Chuck proclaimed it all “disgusting,” so Chef whipped up a quickie steak dinner instead. Who doesn’t love steak? Erika sent hers back to have all the “pink” removed. Chuck at first criticized his meal, but later changed his mind later, saying it was “one of the top five” of his entire life. Um, alcohol, okay?

The next morning, Chuck’s chef-bashing only escalated. His omelet had tomatoes in it! He demanded a second, tomato-free omelet. Chuck may have been starstruck by all the cameras, because he threw an Oscar worthy tantrum. When his second breakfast came, he pushed it away, again calling Marcos’ cooking “disgusting.” And on second thought, he retracted his critique of the night before, too. He claimed to have had “better food at the ball park.”

But the absolute final straw was the massive brown stain left on the white sectional in the salon. As the Roses were preparing to depart, Captain Glenn Shephard showed them the couch and said they needed to pay for the damage. Even though Bravo cameras captured film of Cindi sitting on the couch, Erica’s mom denied causing the damage and blamed it on another guest.

The cherry on the top of the bad behavior sundae was the measly $6,500 tip they left ($720 per yachtie), a fraction of what they would normally receive. Let’s just call it a final diss from a Rose.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht continues Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.

