Keith Urban Returns to American Idol for Season 21 Finale

Keith Urban is making his return to American Idol. We’re down to three final contestants, and Keith will not only mentor each one, but will perform his new single at the finale on May 21. What will he bring to the table with Season 21 finalists Megan, Colin, and Iam?

Keith was previously an American Idol judge from Seasons 12-15, and seems excited to join in the finale fun. He certainly hasn’t been sitting around in 2023 though. He not only played the ACMs last week (and presented), but played the CMTs and iHeart this year. Keith has a residency at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, and added shows continuing through November, as well as other shows throughout the year – including playing March Madness, CMA in Nashville, and Watershed in the Pacific Northwest.

Under his belt, he has four Grammys, 10 CMA Awards, 11 ACM Awards, a People’s Choice, American Music Award, seven Academy of Country Music Awards, and too many #1s and successful albums to count. He’ll definitely bring something back to the Idol table.

What about last week’s Idol? Top 5?

Last week’s show was met with such good talent in the Top 5 for Disney night. However, what are your thoughts on the votes?

Finalist Iam has a superb voice – very mature and effortless. A true pro, but was it all that he can be. If a person is going to be subtle that subtleness needs to be felt. As far as Megan, girl has a beautiful, interesting voice, but is she holding back? I couldn’t tell you what inside is reigning her in, but she needs to find the key to unlocking it. As Katy said, “accept it.” And Colin has a fun voice and real potential. I enjoyed his performance. However, I wouldn’t call it flawless, and he needs to find something to do with that right arm when he isn’t holding the mic stand or the guitar.

As far as the two that were eliminated – my fav. Wé has an incredible voice! So dynamic and boy, can she really let it fly with character. She could send the energy out of her personal space a bit more, but it was great. And Zachariah was my number one. In fact, he was the only one that gave me the pricklies. Outside of that, he used the stage well, was fluid in his engagement, and really put on a show. In other words, he was committed, and what more could you ask for.

Watch Keith Urban when he returns (with other bonus performers) on Sunday, May 21. American Idol airs live on ABC, and can be streamed via Hulu.

