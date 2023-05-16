Reba McEntire Joins The Voice Season 24 as Coach

It’s Rrrrebba! Finally, someone old school on The Voice. It’s been announced that Reba McEntire will be joining as a coach on NBC’s The Voice as Blake Shelton, Chance the Rapper, and Kelly Clarkson depart. Reba is a legend and has been successful not only in country music but in TV, film, and pretty much anywhere else you can think of in showbiz!

Blake is great and all, and incredibly popular in country music, but Reba will properly expand The Voice’s fanbase. For any country music fan, she’s “real country” which means before we saw a shift to pop in the 2000s and an explosion online of hick-hop in the last few years.

Big hair & sparkles never go out of style! ✨ #tbt pic.twitter.com/zI2Fi3WS9V — Reba McEntire (@reba) May 4, 2023

Reba joins Gwen Stefani, Niall Horan, and John Legend in the seats, and will probably bring some of that sitcom humor in addition to her vocal experience. Also interesting, is Reba comes on the heels of Kelly’s second departure. Kelly was formerly married to Reba’s son, managed by Reba’s son and ex-husband, and seems to keep good relations with her former mother-in-law. Kelly is busy though – she has the daytime TV show (that is controversial right now) where she sings on every episode. For the record, Wendy Williams didn’t do that. Sally Jessy Raphael didn’t do that. And Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos certainly don’t do that.

What else is Reba doing?

In other news, Reba’s new book, Not That Fancy is out on pre-order. There is also an attached album to boot! And a forward by Garth Brooks! The title of her new book is a play on her popular song, Fancy which tells the tale of a young woman whose momma tries to pimp her out … and the rest is history. What most people don’t know though is that song was written and sung by Bobbie Jo Gentry in 1969. Bobbie Jo paved the way for the likes of Taylor Swift in terms of females writing (and producing) in country music.

What is Not That Fancy about? It’s not about the glitz and glamor, but rather “Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots.” Reba talks about what she’s learned, some of her behind-the-scenes stories, and even recipes. And, the book will be ripe with photos.

Watch Season 23 of The Voice on Monday nights on NBC. Catch Reba on Season 24 down the line.

