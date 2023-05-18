90 Day Fiancé: All of Season 1’s Bombshell Moments

90 Day Fiancé Season 1 was less chaotic than many of the seasons that followed, however, there were still several notable moments during the six episode season. Season 1 featured four couples, including Russ Mayfield and Paola Mayfield who went on to become fan favorites in the franchise. The other three couples consisted of Alan Cox and Kirylam Cox, Mike Eloshway and Aziza Eloshway, and Louis Gattone and Aya Gattone.

Paola’s Awkward Breakfast With Russ’ Parents

One of the biggest bombshell moments of 90 Day Fiancé season 1 involved Russ and Paola, when the latter struggled to make a good impression on the former’s parents. Paola left her home in Colombia to move to Oklahoma to marry Russ, however, the couple decided to stay with Russ’ parents for some time in order to save money. While Russ did not have any issues with the arrangement, it proved to be very uncomfortable for Paola.

A few days after her arrival, Paola came downstairs for breakfast only to be met with judgy looks from Russ and his parents. Paola explained that she was wearing her pajamas, which consisted of a tank top and shorts, as she had not yet unpacked her clothes. Russ’ parents asked Paola to change, and she came back in a long sleeve robe that Russ mentioned was more appropriate for the breakfast table.

Paola noted that Russ’ family was much more conservative than she was, and added that she felt uncomfortable staying in their home. While Paola respectfully adhered to Russ’ parents wishes at the moment, it was evident that she was not happy about having to change.

Aziza & Mike’s Wedding Almost Fell Apart

Another bombshell moment from 90 Day Fiancé Season 1 took place between Mike and Aziza, when the pair almost did not go through with their wedding. Mike and Aziza met on a language learning app, and the two eventually hit it off. Despite their ten year age difference, Aziza moved to the United States from her home country of Russia to start a new life with Mike.

However, Mike and Aziza’s relationship did not have the smoothest of starts. Aziza often seemed uncomfortable around Mike, and did not show much of a physical interest in him. When it came time for the couple’s wedding, Mike disappeared shortly after his bachelor party which left Aziza frustrated and unable to contact him.

Furthermore, Aziza considered not going through with the wedding when she learned that her parents would not be able to attend. Aziza seriously considered backing out of the wedding, but ultimately decided that she did not want to lose Mike and proceeded to marry him.

Alan Put A Damper On Kirylam’s Modeling Dreams

Alan and Kirylam were one of the less dramatic couples from 90 Day Fiancé season 1, but the couple still had their issues. Alan met Kirylam in her home country of Brazil, while he was traveling there on a mission trip. The pair quickly fell in love, and Kirylam immediately decided to move to the United States to pursue a future with Alan.

Kirylam decided that she wanted to shoot her shot with a career in modeling, after her hairdresser encouraged her to get into the industry. However, Alan was not the most receptive to the idea due to his Mormon faith. Alan believed that many of the outfits Kirylam would have to wear would not be modest enough, and discouraged her from pursuing any type of modeling related career.

In one scene in particular, Alan took Kirylam clothes shopping where she tried on a black dress that she fell in love with on the rack. However, upon realizing that there was a small slit, Alan told Kirylam that it was probably not the best choice. Kirylam respected Alan’s wishes, but it was evident that she was disappointed to not buy the dress.

Louis Was Late To His Own Wedding

While Louis and Aya were arguably the most unproblematic couple from 90 Day Fiancé season 1, they did face a hiccup right before their wedding. Louis and Aya met online, and Aya decided that she would move to the United States to be with Louis so that he would not have to leave his two young sons.

Louis and Aya enjoyed their 90 days, and went on several fun and romantic dates. However, when it became time for the couple’s wedding, Louis was originally nowhere to be found. Aya was visibly annoyed, and explained how frustrated she was at Louis’ irresponsibility. Louis later showed up right on time, and the couple was able to proceed with their wedding.

