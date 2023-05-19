EXCLUSIVE: Operation Repo Star Lyndah Pizarro Finds Love

Operation Repo star Lyndah Pizarro is making things official. An exclusive source told Reality Tea that the 34-year-old has found love with another famous face from reality TV. While the pair aren’t going public with their relationship just yet, things have gotten serious. Our source adds that Lyndah is looking for a husband and strong father figure for her children, and that her new Mr Right – who has no children of his own – seems willing to step into that role.

Lyndah not only starred in the Operation Repo series, but in two spinoff movies, and another film called Repo Chick. She’s not appeared too much on television, but keeps her fans updated via Instagram. She recently uploaded a picture of her and her four young boys to the account, showing her dedication to being their mother. “I will achieve nothing greater than being your mother,” she wrote. “You are all my greatest adventure.”

Happiness after tragedy

The happy news comes after the tragic passing of Lyndah’s aunt, Sonia Pizarro. The 60-year-old died in her sleep on Wednesday, May 3, in Arizona. She had previously battled with health issues, including a stroke in 2018 that left her unable to speak, and limiting her basic motor functions in the years following. It was later revealed that these health complications did not have anything to do with Sonia’s passing.

Sonia’s ex-husband Froylan Tercero paid tribute to Sonia following her death. “She will always have a place in my heart and on my body,” he told TMZ, “Since I still have her name tattooed on my stomach. Sonia we love you and I will honor you with all the good mementos you gave me, thank you and I love you.”

