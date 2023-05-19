RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 8, Episode 3 Recap: The Supermarket Ball

As we waved a final goodbye to Naysha Lopez, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 8 kicked into high gear. There is gameplaying afoot! Or at least, there would be if any of the queens would let one another talk about alliances in peace. As the remaining competitors are tasked with coming up with three Supermarket Ball looks, there’s drama on and off the runway.

Who needs a unanimous vote?

We quickly discover that there is one queen who isn’t afraid to let her opinion be known. That is the self-described “royalty” of Drag Race, Jessica Wild. While last week’s Maxi challenge winner Jimbo would have also sent Naysha home if given the opportunity, it is revealed that Jessica had voted for Kahanna Montrese to be sent packing instead. Mrs Kasha Davis had also opted for Kahanna’s lipstick, but seemed more apologetic. Jessica? She doesn’t regret it. More power to you, Jessica. Kahanna says there are no hard feelings, but we’ll see how that all plays out down the line.

After a little bondage talk, Ru-mail comes through. RuPaul talks in riddles about shopping and supermarkets, before bursting through the Werk Room doors. She tells her legendary children that this week’s Maxi challenge will be all about fashion. They must come up with three sickening looks. First category: Legen-dairy Queens. Second category: Fruity Patootie. Third category: Supermarket Supermodel. It is this third look that will be the most challenging, as they must come up with a design created completely out of the supermarket products provided. Cue the never-ending supply of Pit Crew members delivering the goods, and LaLa Ri swooning at the very sight of Bruno Alcantara. Same LaLa, same.

The curse of the sewing machine

At this point, I don’t know how many times a Drag Race queen needs to be told to learn how to sew. Unfortunately, Kasha didn’t get the memo. “I don’t sew because I’m not Amish and I have good credit.” But you ARE a Drag Race legend. Time to learn some skills. LaLa on the other hand has learned from her past mistakes. The infamous bag look is giving her flashbacks, so she came into this All Stars season prepared. Our girl has learned how to use the sewing machine! Now that is how you impress Mama Ru, and claim that Rudemption.

The normally self-assured Kandy Muse is feeling some sort of way about the challenge. Having looked around the room and seeing everybody doing well, she isn’t confident. When we saw that kid-like drawing of what she had in mind for her Supermarket Supermodel look, we gasped, then laughed. Pure comedy. Still, this is a competitor and queen who won’t ever let a challenge get in the way of her success.

Thankfully, amidst all of the chaos, there is some wonderful banter between the queens. They joke about love affairs and stolen kisses, while Alexis Michelle’s crush on LaLa is exposed. Fingers crossed they enjoy that chicken dinner together. Ru arrives once more to speak to the queens about their designs. Jimbo turns on the charm offensive, immediately cracking jokes for Mama. That’s why she’s a favorite. Don’t expect her to go anywhere soon if RuPaul has anything to do with it.

Toot or Boot?

I’ve gotta say, there were some interesting judging decisions this episode. While LaLa has certainly grown as a queen and designer, others like Kahanna and Heidi N Closet seemed more deserving of a place in the top. This does of course all come down to personal taste. Producers gotta produce, and if we’re going for a growth storyline for LaLa, then so be it. Jaymes Mansfield did well to avoid the bottom this week, but the bottom two of Kasha and Darienne Lake was the right choice. Jessica as the winner though? Choices.

Still, she absolutely slayed the final lipsync. Ra’Jah O’Hara was ruvealed as this week’s Lip Sync Assassin, but she seemed to be holding back. Perhaps she didn’t want to be the one to stop Jessica snatching that $30,000 tip? Still, Jessica came prepared. The lipsync song was Coconuts by Kim Petras, and Jessica had some coconuts of her own to show off. Once they were unleashed, the writing was on the wall.

Jessica pulled Kasha’s lipstick out of her bosom, and it’s hard to argue with the decision. Kasha’s farewell was an emotional one, and a nod to her sobriety. “There’s always time for kindness,” she choked through tears. We will miss Kasha. She is one lovable queen.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 8 continues Fridays on Paramount+ in the United States, and on WOW Presents Plus in the United Kingdom.

