90 Day Fiancé: All of Season 2’s Bombshell Moments

90 Day Fiancé Season 2 was far more dramatic than Season 1 and included a number of bombshell moments among the cast. Several of the couple’s relationships ultimately ended in heartbreak, including those between Danielle Mullins and Mohamed Jbali, Chelsea Macek and Yamir Castillo, and Jason Hitch and Cassia Tavares. However, Justin and Evelyn Halas, Brett Otto and Daya De Arce, and Danny and Amy Frishmuth are still together today.

Mohamed quickly realized that Danielle had lied about finances

Danielle and Mohamed’s relationship was problematic all season, however, things took a turn for the worse when Mohamed realized that Danielle had lied to him about her financial situation. Mohamed had moved to the United States from his home country of Tunisia, to marry Danielle. Danielle assured Mohamed that she was financially prepared for his arrival, however, Mohamed realized that this was not the case after his cellphone was turned off.

She struggled to keep up with bills after Mohamed arrived, which resulted in both of their phones being turned off after Danielle failed to pay the bill. Danielle was forced to come clean to Mohamed about her financial situation and admitted that she lied to him as she didn’t want him to leave her.

Mohamed was visibly annoyed at the situation and even considered leaving Daniele over the issue. This was one of many conflicts between Danielle and Mohamed, as well as one of the biggest bombshell moments of the season.

Cassia learned Jason was more frugal than she had anticipated

Cassia and Jason experienced many issues during their 90 days, however, Jason’s frugalness came up on more than one occasion. Cassia moved to the United States from her home country of Brazil to marry Jason, who was 15 years older than her. While Cassia and Jason fought about other things such as trust issues, money was always a problem in their relationship.

Cassia first realized how cheap Jason could be when the couple took a trip to a local furniture store. Jason expressed that he wanted to buy a new bedroom set for only $500, which is not very reasonable. Cassia was taken aback by this and quickly became frustrated at how low Jason had set the price ceiling for their bedroom set.

Cassia and Jason’s relationship did not end up lasting long, and the couple later divorced on two separate occasions.

Brett’s Mom did not show up for his wedding to Daya

Brett and Daya had one of the least problematic relationships on 90 Day Fiancé Season 2. However, Brett’s mother caused a number of issues for the couple. Brett met Daya on an international dating site, and the two eventually hit it off. Daya moved to the United States from the Philippines to start a new life with Brett, but Brett’s mother was not convinced by the couple’s love.

Brett’s mother worried that Daya was a gold digger and only used her son for his money, even though Daya never did anything to suggest this. Brett’s mother hinted that she would not be at the wedding early on, which upset Daya who asked Brett to convince her to come. While Brett tried to convince his mother, she ultimately chose not to attend.

Brett and Daya were both visibly hurt by Brett’s mother’s decision, but the couple did not let the disappointment ruin their big day.

Danny’s father initiated an uncomfortable conversation about interracial marriage

One of the most controversial moments of 90 Day Fiancé Season 2 was one from Danny and Amy’s storyline when Danny’s father started an uncomfortable conversation at dinner. Danny and Amy met on a mission trip in Australia, although Amy lived in South Africa at the time. After becoming engaged, Amy moved to the United States to live with Danny and his parents, although she did not receive the warmest of welcomes.

Danny’s father was concerned about Danny and Amy belonging to two different racial groups and asked if they were really ready to endure the struggles of interracial marriage. The question made Amy visibly uncomfortable, and she confidently expressed that she was more than ready to marry Danny. Danny’s father said that he was worried the racial difference would be too much for the couple’s future kids, although they quickly shut his concerns down.

Danny’s father later came around to fully accept Danny and Amy’s relationship, and the couple is still happily married today.

