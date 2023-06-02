Queer Eye’s Tan France Welcomes Second Baby With Husband via Surrogate

Tan France is known to give life to a show. Life to style. And now he’s adding more life to the world. The Queer Eye and Next in Fashion host welcomed his second child this past week.

Congrats are in order to Tan and husband (of many years), Rob France (and their matching ensembles). They introduced their son, Isaac via Instagram, and even gave their children (the) privacy (they usually do) with cartoon kid faces. Kind of playful.

Tan has suggested they wanted more than one child, and who knows maybe they’ll have more than two in the future. They are a modern-day family, and Tan’s sentiments are pretty on par with a loving family, loving spouse, and understanding of unconditional love.

The love, and the others

There were plenty of lovely blue checkmarks in his comments with well wishes. There was also the mark of judgement. Heavy, heavy scoop of opinions backed up by no facts. Let’s not turn compassion into hate. And scrolling past…

Eric Rutherford said, “Wonderful!! Welcome to the world Isaac! You are loved. Congrats @tanfrance @robfranceillustration.”

Scrolling again…

Queer Eye colleague Bobby Berk says, “My babies havin babies.”

Makeup aficionado Bobbi Brown says, “Beautiful family ! Congratulations to all.”

Karamo adds, “So happy for the world to meet your new beautiful baby!!! What a blessed family!”

The Carson Kressley, “Omg congratulations.”

Even actor Justin Theroux is in the mix, saying, “Congratulations!!!! ❤️ love you!!!!!”, and Charlize Theron giving hearts.

And last, but not least husband, Rob adds, “My three angels!!!” And of course, there were emojis all over the congratulations space.

