Todd and Julie Chrisley’s Son Grayson Believes Their Time in Prison is ‘Worse Than Them Dying’

Todd and Julie Chrisley’s youngest son, Grayson Chrisley, recently shared new feelings about his parents combined 19-year prison sentence, saying their time locked away is worse than their death.

The Chrisley Knows Best alum spoke with his sister, Savannah Chrisley, on her podcast about navigating life as a teenager with incarcerated parents. “To me, it’s worse than them dying,” the reality star said. “Because they’re here, but they’re not here. So, it’s just time that’s being wasted. I’m saying, like, if they died, there’s no possibility of you getting any more time with them. So, it’s over.”

After a nearly three-week-long trial in June 2022, Todd and Julie were found guilty of many criminal charges, including conspiracy to commit bank, wire, and tax fraud. In November 2022, a judge sentenced Todd and Julie to 12 and seven years, respectively.

Grayson is struggling to move forward

As the two continued their conversation, Grayson and Savannah agreed that their family was “forced to have closure” since their parents were locked up. However, the former Miss Tennessee Teen USA tried to shift her brother’s perspective slightly.

After reminding Grayson that their parents are “still here for you to hug and say, ‘I love you,’” the 17-year-old explained how that moment is still not quite the same.

“I mean, yeah, but I get to do all that within a time limit,” he responded.

Julie’s seven-year stint is at a federal prison in Kentucky, while Todd is tucked away at a minimum-security facility in Florida. Consequently, finding the time to visit their parents has been difficult for the family. Despite that, Grayson said his parents have told him to live his best life while they’re serving time, but for him, it’s not that easy.

“You know they understand,” Grayson said. “But it’s like, you still feel bad.”

