What Happened on Love Island This Weekend? Episodes 5-7 Recap

It’s been a busy weekend for Love Island fans! There have been two new episodes packed full of tension, and of course a Saturday night feast of unseen moments. With new Bombshells on the way, and an ultimatum from one Islander to another, let’s dive straight into it. Here’s what happened on Love Island summer 2023, Episode 5, Episode 6, and Episode 7.

Image: ITV

“I’m not giving you the same energy you deserve when you’re not gonna give me any reciprocation back,” Mitchel told Molly. “I don’t wanna cuddle and all that stuff anymore.” While he’s “closed the door” on getting to know other people, she still wants to play the field. Hoping not to look like a mug, he’s now put his foot down. Molly says she does want to talk to Zach and Sammy more, but leaves the conversation with Mitch emotional. She cries with Ruchee before all of the girls – except Jess – rush to comfort her. “Putting myself first I find difficult,” she says in confessional.

Mitch tells Jess that he is annoyed with “the fact that I’ve got tunnel vision and the more I’m getting to know [Molly], the more my door’s closing … I like [her] now, I don’t care about who comes in.” Jess agrees with Mitch, and thinks Molly may be “playing a game.”

Meanwhile, Molly is chatting to Zach. While they’re alone, she says she gets a “nice normal conversation” with him. It’s a place she can “really feel myself and don’t worry about what I say.” The pair are definitely close, but from an outsider perspective, they’re giving more sibling vibes than anything else.

Sammy gets busy grafting with the girls

Image: ITV

New boy Sammy has wasted no time in making his mark. He wants to get to know just about everybody, but it’s Molly and Jess who have turned his head the most. He talks to Molly about family in a quick chat, where they’re extremely flirty and maintain great eye contact. Another chat later on sees him put his hand on her leg, in full view of Mitch. She doesn’t remove it, and says she felt like she’s met him before. “I don’t think we’ve met before,” he replies. “I feel like I’d have remembered you.” Smooth.

Sammy’s one-on-one chat with Jess a little later doesn’t seem quite as packed full with chemistry, but they definitely get along. She warns him about “gossipers” in the villa, and thinks they have a lot in common.

The first recoupling sends one boy packing

Image: ITV

There are no surprises when it comes to the recoupling. Catherine is among the first of the girls to choose, and she sticks with Zach. This means that Molly is left with her main squeeze Mitch, or officially coupling up with Sammy. Thankfully for Mitch’s sanity, she goes with the former.

In the end, with Whitney choosing to couple up with Mehdi, it is George that is sent home. It’s not going to send too many shockwaves through the villa, but there is plenty more drama on the way.

Molly wants to “keep looking at” Mitch

Image: ITV

Mitch admits how nervous he was during the recoupling. “I’d rather not stay in and watch you crack on with someone else” he admits, when talking about what he would have done if Molly had opted to couple up with someone else. She admits that Zach may have been an option, if he was still available. Way to boot a guy in the proverbial nuts, Molly. Mitch, however, makes a promise that Molly will always be his number one, no matter who comes in. “We’ve got something good that I wanna keep looking at,” Molly admits.

Later, she tells Sammy that he’s not wasting his time. Molly isn’t going to be closing herself off to him just yet. She says she isn’t “out of bounds,” while Mitch tells whoever will listen that Sammy is a “joke” for not choosing to spend the night with Jess, who basically just saved him from elimination.

Zach moves shady in the challenge

Image: ITV

After a conversation with Molly where she says the two “have got to be selfish,” Zach makes his move. The only problem? He does it at the challenge the afternoon after he enjoyed a kiss with Catherine following the recoupling. In front of EVERYBODY.

The challenge allows each of the boys – dressed as bankers – to give a gift to a girl of their choosing. They also then get to enjoy a kiss with that girl. All of the boys choose the girl who they are coupled up with, EXCEPT for Zach. Whitney’s face is a picture when he decides to stick his tongue down Molly’s throat instead.

“I’m done with this situation … it’s just disrespect,” Catherine says. Mitch gets his own back by unleashing a torrent of champagne over Zach. When everybody returns to the villa, the girls are angry. “He’s a f**king disrespectful weirdo,” Catherine says. Honestly, couldn’t have put it better myself.

No apologies

Image: ITV

When Zach finally musters up the courage to speak to Catherine, they go for a one-to-one chat. She tells him she thought he was someone who was “straight up and honest,” but he has been “very disrespectful.” He can’t look her in the face. Zach says he won’t apologize, and “as selfish as it sounds, I was thinking about myself.”

Meanwhile, Jess doubles down on her anti-Molly opinions. She reflects on the fact that Molly comes from an acting background, and claims “she knows how to put on a front.” All of that drama will be unpacked in the next episode, as opinions are set to be laid bare.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITVX.

TELL US – ARE YOU ENJOYING THE NEW SERIES OF LOVE ISLAND? IS MOLLY ACTING IN THE VILLA? SHOULD MITCHEL MOVE ON WITH ANOTHER GIRL? IS ZACH DISRESPECTFUL?