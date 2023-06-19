Kourtney Kardashian Announces Pregnancy at a Blink-182 Concert

The Kardashian Krew is getting bigger and bigger. Kourtney Kardashian from the mega-famous family recently announced she’s expecting her fourth child and first with Travis Barker.

The pair first sparked conversation in October 2017 when Travis admitted to having dinner alongside the massive family. Over a year later, the paps saw Travis and Kourtney out and about at different restaurants and even seen leaving the infamous Hillsong Church together.

In January 2021, we found out they were an official couple, meaning the rest of us could stop our speculation. Throughout that year, the pair showered each other with love on Instagram and eventually took their relationship to the next level when they became engaged in October. The couple legally married in May 2022 in a Santa Barbara courthouse, accompanied by their own security and a few witnesses.

Their romantic relationship has been documented in their Hulu reality series, The Kardashians. For those who’ve been watching, Kourtney and Travis have made it no secret how madly in love they are with each other. They previously tried IVF to get pregnant; however, they stopped during Season 3 to let it happen naturally. That time for the couple has finally come.

Baby Barker is on the way

During a Blink-182 concert on Friday, June 16, Kourtney told the world she was expecting.

“Travis, I’m pregnant,” the sign read as Kourtney jumped up and down. The poster was a tribute to the group’s iconic 1989 music video, All the Small Things.

This will be the couple’s first child together, and their pregnancy journey will likely be featured on a later season of The Kardashians, as we’ve seen with the previous pregnancies. Who knows, we may get an announcement at the end of the current season.

You can stream The Kardashians on Hulu.

