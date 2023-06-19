Too Hot To Handle Season 5 Release Date Confirmed by Netflix

Another group of sexy singles have been tricked by Netflix’s casting producers. Told they were to appear on a new dating show, they have instead signed up for Too Hot To Handle. Having ran for four seasons to-date, it’s harder than ever to convince those looking for love that they should put their trust in a new show. Fortunately, some people just cannot resist the lure of Z-list fame and possible fortune. Here’s the Too Hot To Handle Season 5 release date.

Too Hot To Handle Season 5 will be available to stream on Netflix from July 14, 2023.

The news was announced on Twitter by the official Netflix UK account. “As if it wasn’t hot enough already,” they wrote. “Too Hot To Handle Season 5 arrives July 14.”

The cast enter a lavish villa in the Caribbean, hoping they can fall in love. Little do they know that the artificial Lana is there to watch their every move. She has some rules; stick to them and you could walk away with some big prize money – $200,000 to be exact. Fail to abstain from sexual contact, however, and that prize will plummet.

Can emotional connects win out, when there is such a huge prize on the line? Or will these young and frankly horny singletons be unable to resist one another? It’s going to be another must-see when Too Hot To Handle makes its return to Netflix.

Too Hot To Handle Seasons 1-4 are available now to stream on Netflix. Season 5 will arrive on July 14, 2023.

