Project Runway Season 20, Episode 3 Recap: FAO Iconic

We left off Project Runway last week with Nora Pagel being eliminated and pick right back up in Episode 3 with Christian Siriano saying, “Meet me in Rockefeller Plaza … it’s going to be a wild one.” We are down to 13 contestants. Let’s sew people!

The next day Christian shows up in his pink Barbie Jeep. Just kidding. A pink toy Jeep shows with Christian’s face on it, and it walks the designers to FAO Schwartz – one of the most famous toy stores in the world.

The challenge

It’s toy-topia! And what could we be doing here? The “most feared … unconventional material challenge.” Bring on the teddy bear top hats, gremlin bags, and Moschino pool floats as we’re living whimsical!

We have two days and a $2,000 budget for the challenge so it better be good, right? And magical! The contestants are loving the nostalgia of childhood and how it relates to their journeys to designer. They are sure to tell a story in creative ways. And the toy puns are in full force.

The looks

The designers are all so supportive of each other! Loving the calmness and love that is Season 20. However, when the clock ticks down the questions is – will everyone finish in time?

Fabio Costa’s structured queen playing card dress is interesting, but is the shape all that flattering? It’s so fun and textured though – he’s safe.

Prajjé Oscar Jean-Baptiste is also stunning. It’s a very crop-top streetwear ensemble. It looks like the model’s wearing an edgy comic book. The judges – “what? How? … I would buy that.” And when it comes to panel time they say the likes of “very impressive,” “cool,” and “full circle.” Needless to say, he’s in.

PROJECT RUNWAY — “Toying with Fashion” Episode 2003 — Pictured: Designed by Prajje Oscar Jean-Baptiste — (Photo by: Zach Dilgard/Bravo)

Hester Sunshine is very on brand. Very sexy, futuristic, she-bot – with dangling toy charms. She’s safe.

PROJECT RUNWAY — “Toying with Fashion” Episode 2003 — Pictured: Designed by Hester Sunshine — (Photo by: Zach Dilgard/Bravo)

Anna Yinan Zhou’s flowing and voluptuous gown. However, is it flattering? Guess so because she makes it in.

Korto Momolu’s fun draping is hitting right on the runway. Is it rollercoaster original. She’s staying.

PROJECT RUNWAY — “Toying with Fashion” Episode 2003 — Pictured: Designed by Korto Momolu — (Photo by: Zach Dilgard/Bravo)

Bishme Cromartie is very modern, very dark whimsical (and it’s fun). Is it high fashion? Yes, because he’s in..

Brittany Allen’s dress is on point and the volume is fantastic with the sweetheart neckline mosaic top (made of teacups). The judges “smiled” and say she had a “strong point of view.” All good here.

Kara Saun’s look is bam, bam, bam. It’s like a colorful dino with a tail. Is it too much? No, the judges say “iconic” and she lives on to costume another day.

Laurence Basse gets a little judge side eye on the runway, and she’s not even a hundred percent on it. Nina Garcia says, “why not try … but did you – I don’t know?” However, she stays.

PROJECT RUNWAY — “Toying with Fashion” Episode 2003 — Pictured: Designed by Laurence Basse — (Photo by: Zach Dilgard/Bravo)

Rami Kashou’s look was very emotional and came together surprisingly well with that difficult plastic texture. However, the judges called it “noisy,” and said, it “fell short.” Rami still loves his sentimental look any way. Safe.

Kayne Gillaspie has a little red riding hood moment, but then the model rips off the cloak with pandas inside and it is very Cruella de Vil! The judges say “cute,” “beautifully constructed,” and “loved it as soon as it came out.” He came out strong a second week in a row.

PROJECT RUNWAY — “Toying with Fashion” Episode 2003 — Pictured: Designed by Johnathan Kayne Gillaspie — (Photo by: Zach Dilgard/Bravo)

Viktor Luna’s boomerang dino padded trench look really comes together. We hear “I’m obsessed” from the judges panel as his model walks on. They later say “it’s flawless, a “complete thought.” And he’s our winner!

PROJECT RUNWAY — “Toying with Fashion” Episode 2003 — Pictured: Designed by Viktor Luna — (Photo by: Zach Dilgard/Bravo)

Mila Hermanovski’s ensemble flows and is a little more on the ready to wear side. Does she need more unconventional? The judges say that Mila has no “clear story” or “point of view. They point out the “elements” are good, but it looks like she “didn’t finish.” Unfortunately, that’s enough to see her sent packing.

PROJECT RUNWAY — “Toying with Fashion” Episode 2003 — Pictured: Designed by Mila Hermanovski — (Photo by: Zach Dilgard/Bravo)

Overall, the judges say it’s the best unconventional challenge ever! Onto next week! Watch Project Runway All Stars Season 20 on Bravo on Thursday nights at 9/8c.

