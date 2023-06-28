Hollywood Medium Tyler Henry Reveals Favorite Celebrity Reading

Tyler Henry is renowned in Hollywood for his abilities as a medium. He has given readings to many famous faces, including La Toya Jackson, Lizzo, and Eva Longoria. But who is his favorite celebrity to give a reading to? He explained all in a recent interview with InStyle.

RuPaul is Tyler Henry’s favorite celeb reading so far

There’s nothing quite like a full-circle moment. That’s exactly what Tyler felt with none other than RuPaul. It’s also why giving a reading to Mama Ru was Tyler’s favorite famous experience to-date.

“To be able to meet him and really help him resolve some issues he had with his dad, who had passed, and be able to bring forward an apology he never received in life was so healing,” Tyler explained. “When I think of it, it was really just the importance of accepting the apologies we’ll never receive. In his case, he received the apology from his dad, but he never thought he would.”

Tyler continued: “He had done the work through therapy to accept his dad before he even got that apology. That was just a testament to his strength and his resilience. For his dad to come through and kind of validate that was really the icing on the cake.”

The Hollywood medium has always been a fan of RuPaul: “He meant so much to me and then I was thankfully able to give something meaningful to him.”

Ru has definitely had to dig deep for strength throughout his life. As the world’s most famous drag queen, and self-appointed Queen of Drag, there’s always going to be haters. But as Mama Ru would say, “if they ain’t paying your bills, pay them bitches no mind.” It’s a great sentiment that we could all take something from.

