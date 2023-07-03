Gina Kirschenheiter Says Shannon Beador ‘Crossed Boundaries’ on RHOC

Real Housewives of Orange County star Gina Kirschenheiter says she has “respect for everybody” on the show. But castmate Shannon Beador is “really good at pushing you to that place” where tempers flare and “then you look like the one who’s wrong … sometimes it’s a struggle for me.”

“I have boundaries,” the New York native claims, “and Shannon crossed some boundaries with me this season.”

“It’s tough,” she added. “Although we tried to work through [our issues] … I’m still a little upset about it.”

Feelings could evolve once the season airs

“It’s so hard sometimes with Shannon,” the fledgling real estate agent shared with Access Hollywood. “I’ve known Shannon for a long time, a really long time.”

Gina mentioned the giant, screaming fight Shannon and castmate Tamra Judge got into on the boat trip in Episode 2 of this season. Even though Tamra was way over the legal limit (par for the course), Gina’s point was that with Shannon everything is always all about Shannon.

“Even though I think Tamra’s delivery [was] rough,” she said, “I do think there’s some truth in there of what she’s saying.”

Admitting she has yet to watch the season, Gina is trying to withhold judgment until she’s had a chance to review past conversations.

“I haven’t seen it [yet],” the mom of three admits. “I’m kind of in this place that until I see it and I see some of the things that I think you said or I heard, I really don’t know 100% how I fully feel.”

Cast members don’t get to see episodes until just a few days before they air, so Gina hasn’t seen any more of the season than we have at this point.

The Real Housewives of Orange County currently airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo and on Peacock the following day.

