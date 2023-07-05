Phaedra Parks Gifted Son $150K for 13th Birthday

The Real Housewives are almost always levied with accusations of being bad parents. It’s easy to point the finger at everything a reality TV star does since their entire life is being broadcast to the world. But still, some claims are more valid than others.

One Housewife who seems to be in the more defendable camp is Phaedra Parks. Even though the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum was fired from her position on the show, she said she’d never return anyway because of her kids.

She came out and said that it was a lot for her children to be born and raised on the show. And honestly, that’s fair. We’ve seen what can happen to kids who spend their whole youth in front of a camera. But even still, that doesn’t mean all of Phaedra’s decisions as a parent are good ones.

Phaedra goes a bit overboard

In an exclusive with People, Phaedra talked about her birthday gift to her now 13-year-old son, Ayden. “He said for his birthday he either wanted a dirt bike or a way to make money. And so I said, ‘Well definitely not gonna give you a dirt bike to kill yourself.’” Instead, she said she’d gift him $150,000 to “buy a piece of property.”

Right. That’s the more responsible choice between a dirt bike and over a tenth of a million dollars. Phaedra went on, “And so now he’s basically trying to figure out if he wants to do a little multi-unit duplex … [or start] his own little rental properties.”

While giving that much money to a teenager seems irresponsible, Phaedra explained that she wants her children to have the means to be successful in the future and create wealth for themselves. “I don’t come from a bad family. I come from a middle-class family of educators. However, they didn’t have the type of income that I have.”

Phaedra also mentioned that Ayden has big business aspirations. “Ayden is big into cryptocurrency and big into researching how to become a millionaire before he is 25. And so he’s been talking about getting investment properties.”

Even though Phaedra’s intentions are noble, they’re not above scrutiny. Just how is a 13-year-old supposed to be a landlord anyway? And while it’s great to want to give her kids a better future than she had, she should probably hit the brakes and slow down a bit. Let the kid be a kid. Explain things to him first.

Real Housewives of Atlanta continues Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.

