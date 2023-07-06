Bethenny Frankel Gives Summer Festival Drink Spiking Warning

It’s finally summer! But all the joys of the season often come with another set of woes. Unfortunately, the more people that can congregate, the more potential danger there may be. It’s a hard truth for many youths to learn.

Thankfully, there are plenty of knowing people who are ready to spread the word. Among them is the Real Housewives of New York alum, Bethenny Frankel. Despite leaving RHONY after 2019, Bethenny took on major relevance thanks to TikTok.

Bethenny has made it clear that she’s very concerned with her viewers. She often asks for their opinions and brands herself, in many ways, as a matriarch to her fans. So, with summer rolling around, she had an important message to share.

Bethenny’s festival PSA on TikTok

Bethenny posted a TikTok with the caption, “Scary stuff. Please be careful #mommabear #besafe #momtok.” Overlayed at the bottom of the video was the message “Please listen…”

Bethenny said, “Mama bear is awake. I have a friend who went to the Palm Tree Festival in the Hamptons, he was sitting there [with] all the influencers, he said everybody was doing drugs, and he said that he had one drink, and he was completely blacked out.”

She continued, “[He] woke up and did not know where he was. No jokes … it was very scary for him and traumatic. He does not do drugs and he was drugged. So, your drink is like your child in this way: you do not let your drink out of your sight.”

She finished up by offering very practical advice. “If you don’t know where your drink has been … you don’t go back to it, you get yourself another goddamn drink.” She restated, “Mama bear’s awake and you’re having fun and it’s summer and there are a lot of festivals, people are partying, don’t leave your goddamn drink and be careful.”

