Kim Kardashian Launches ‘Fitness’ Beverage

Much like YouTubers, a huge chunk of reality TV stars’ income comes from brand deals and merchandise. Money from syndication is one thing, but selling to fans? That’s where the real money is.

Kim Kardashian has been in the game long enough to know this. The Kardashians star has launched product after product, done collab after collab, and made dollar after dollar.

And this is a large part of the criticism levied against her—her products often come off as cheap schemes. Now, Kim is doing a collab with Alani Nu, launching a new Kim-centric fitness beverage. The reactions are what you might expect.

Kim gets blasted on IG over new drink

Kim took to Instagram to advertise the new drink. The photoset showcased a stunning Kim in a white one-piece and heels on a weight bench, surrounded by other weights. Kim held the pink can titled “KIMADE,” presumably a play on lemonade and fitness aid.

But despite the allure of the photos, commenters were quick to voice disapproval. One user voiced the typical criticism levied at influencer marketing: “[We] all know she doesn’t drink this ?” A general attitude permeated that Kim didn’t fit with a fitness brand, evidenced by the meager three-pound weights she held.

One commenter said, “It’s giving spongebob [sic] with the teddy bears as dumbbells.” Multiple people pointed out that Khloe Kardashian would’ve been better for the brand’s image. And let’s be clear, the intent is not to body-shame Kim Kardashian—she looks amazing—but the intent is to say that intense fitness isn’t the image she gives off.

Multiple comments encouraged Kim to just stick with beauty products. Another small faction accused Kim and Alani Nutrition of trying to ride the relevance of the upcoming Barbie movie with the pink aesthetics. But still, supporters made their voices heard, with one writing, “kim x alani ?? TWO OF MY FAVES”

