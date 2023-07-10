Paris Hilton Called Out By PETA For Not Adopting New Puppy

When it comes to reality TV punching bags, Paris Hilton ranks among the easiest targets. She’s appeared on several shows, but the largest show she has ties to is probably Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Even though it was her mother, Kathy Hilton, who was truly on the show, many still point to Paris as everything wrong with reality TV and its personalities. And granted, many of Paris’ actions do come off as ignorant. But there’s plenty more to her than meets the eye.

Still, as long as she exists, there will be those who take shots at her for any reason at all. Seriously, any reason. For example, Paris’ new dog. Paris got her chihuahua from a breeder rather than adopting. And PETA was not happy about that.

PETA slams Paris Hilton with no mercy

A representative from PETA reached out to TMZ. “Paris Hilton has apparently been living under a rock for the past decade, because a day in an animal shelter would have shown her just how many Chihuahuas already need homes, and five minutes on Petfinder would turn up thousands more, including puppies.”

The rep went on and did not hold back: “PETA knows that retail therapy is what Paris loves best, but we ask her to keep the shopping to baubles and bags and give an animal a chance to be ‘sliving’ by adopting.” If Paris’ purchase truly was an act of “retail therapy,” PETA would have the right to be upset.

Over the last couple of years, we’ve seen celebrities engage in animal neglect, using them as props rather than living creatures (think Logan Paul for example). On the other hand, PETA is known for its performative activism. What’s PETA doing for the dogs in those shelters? Besides griping at media outlets of course. How noble of them.

