Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 Reunion Trailer Teases Daisy Kelliher’s Emotional Exit

A classic Daisy move, the emotional exit! It wasn’t enough that Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht had significant drama, the reunion trailer dished out more chaotic scenes, with chief stew Daisy Kelliher’s exit being one of them.

Love triangles were the name of the game on Season 4 of the hit Bravo series, but it was the crew’s way of dealing with it that left us cringing hard. Aside from chaotic charter guests and some amazing food prepared by newcomer chef Ileisha Dell, the installment was a big bust. Hopefully, the reunion provides some clarity.

Cast members who joined host Andy Cohen for the two-part reunion episode are Captain Glenn Shephard, along with OG department heads, first mate Gary King, chief stew Daisy, and chief engineer Colin MacRae. The newcomers have certainly not had a quiet season either, with chef Ileisha Dell, stews Lucy Edmunds, and Mads Herrera, and deckhands Chase Lemacks and Alex Propson.

Is “Defensive” Daisy Kelliher’s second name?

(Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Bravo via Getty Images)

Just when you thought the cast closed the charter on a more decent note than the entire fourth season, wait until you tune in to the reunion episodes. The two-part reunion will bring skeletons out of the closets as the Parsifal crew dishes out and reflects on the chaos of the season.

Although Daisy has had a few hiccups in previous seasons, she was absolutely right in claiming that Season 4 nearly broke her. However, I think it’s time to reflect how much of it happened because of her own actions. She has somehow managed to be defensive in every possible situation, and her emotional reunion exit only adds to that list.

All we know for now from the trailer is Colin and Daisy’s relationship turned “toxic.” But are we even slightly surprised? Their connection hasn’t been a bed of roses, as Gary, Daisy’s former hook-up, became a major thorn in the side. Not only did it affect her relationship with Colin, but it put major brakes on the men’s friendship.

If Daisy had never hooked up with Colin this season, or Gary previously, her story in Season 4 would have been very different. It could have been smooth sailing for the chief stew. Now, however, she has plenty of fallout to deal with. Let’s hope that her leaving her reunion seat doesn’t mean she is leaving the show for good.

I hope to get some clarity from Daisy’s end on her actions dealing with issues on Season 4. Do you? Tune in to the reunion episodes on Monday, July 17, and Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

