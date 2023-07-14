Bachelor Nation’s Juelia Kinney Marries Aaron Bass

Bachelor Nation star Juelia Kinney tied the knot with Aaron Bass, who happens to be brother to fellow franchise alum Evan Bass. The duo tied the knot on Friday, June 30, 2023, in Cancun with the presence of family and friends. Congratulations are in order for the newlyweds.

Juelia might have left the show a long time ago, but it was the connections and friendships formed during her time on there that led her to marry the man of her dreams. She was introduced to the show when she made her debut on The Bachelor Season 19 with Chris Soules as lead. She was also a contestant on Season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2015.

Well, whether you find love on the show or not, the dating series somehow seeps its way into the lives of contestants long after, whether for good or bad. For Juelia, it gave her the love of her life. She met Aaron as if it were fate, and they have now exchanged vows.

Making friends in Bachelor Nation comes to good use

It was at a Bachelor Nation wedding in 2017 where Juelia and Aaron met. Aaron’s brother Evan was tying the knot. He was a contestant on The Bachelorette Season 12 when JoJo Fletcher was the lead. He went on to participate on Season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise where he met his then-wife Carly Waddell. The couple split in 2020.

While Evan’s wedding may not have worked out, it led his brother Aaron meeting the woman of his dreams. If this isn’t meant to be, I don’t know what is!

The duo got engaged in 2018 and welcomed their first son, Van Hayes Bass in 2020. Aaron has two sons from a previous relationship. Juelia was previously married to Dustin Kinney, but he unfortunately died by suicide in 2013.

The pair were set to get married in 2020 but the Coronavirus pandemic delayed their plans. Well, better late than never! Although Evan and Carly split the same year, Juelia remains close to both of them.

Sadly, Carly decided against going to the wedding. In April 2023, she told US Weekly that her presence would make people uncomfortable, but made a promise to Facetime Juelia. She explained, “It’s (Evan’s) brother, it’s his family and friends and I think that takes priority.” What a sweet gesture to be respectful of the family!

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF THE WEDDING? WHAT DO YOU FEEL ABOUT THE PAIR’S FIRST INTERACTION?