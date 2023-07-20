Former Love Island Producers Accuse Staff of Watching Cast Shower, Preventing Black Success on Show

Not to over-generalize, but TV and movie execs can be some of the scummiest people out there. It wasn’t that long ago that we lived through the Me Too movement, which sprang up because of sex-based crimes in Hollywood specifically.

And as much as we love reality TV, we know that things behind the scenes are rarely perfect. But the least we should be able to ask for is that nothing illegal happens. But the old adage proves itself true time and time again: absolute power corrupts absolutely.

History shows that white male executives, while not exclusively the perpetrators, will all too often abuse and mistreat their non-male and BIPOC counterparts. And in this instance, Love Island has proven history right once again.

Love Island’s despicable work environment

Court documents obtained by Radar Online reveal that Jasmine Crestwell and Alex Rinks, two former Love Island producers, are suing NBCUniversal, the parent company behind the show. They accuse fellow producers of race and gender discrimination, failure to prevent such, harassment, various forms of retaliation, and wrongful termination.

To bolster ratings for Season 4, NBCU brought in producers from the original UK show. But these producers had a history of racism and abusive practices. Crestwell and Rinks said they “immediately grew concerned by the show’s labor practices.”

For example, contestants were deprived of food and sleep for the sake of drama. “Producers further intentionally scheduled testimonial filming during food service, meaning Islanders were often pulled away from eating to film their testimonial segments; when they returned, food service was over.”

The disgusting practices of Love Island producers

Crestwell also voiced concerns over Serenti Springs, one of the “few women of color” among the contestants. Producers allegedly called Serenti a “b*tch,” “dumb,” and “disgusting” Additionally, they were seemingly “repeatedly interrupting or obstructing her ability to forge connections with male cast members, thus sabotaging her chances on the show.”

Moreover, producers would comment on “video feeds of Islanders showering and having sex.” This is despite they “were instructed not to watch this footage.” One female producer was directed to look at a cast member’s chest with the male producer claiming the contestant’s “boob job” made her “boobs look too hard.”

But it doesn’t stop there. The suit also alleged Islander conditions were entirely unhealthy. “The villa was also unsanitary,” the suit read. “Islanders generally were restricted to specific portable toilets connected to their rooms. These toilets were rarely cleaned and often broken and unusable. Showers in the villa’s bathrooms were clogged and overflowing.” Maybe it isn’t just the actors who should go on strike.

Love Island USA continues this summer on Peacock.

TELL US – DO YOU BELIEVE CRESTWELL AND RINKS IN THEIR CLAIMS? DO YOU THINK SERENTI WAS SABOTAGED?