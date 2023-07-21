Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson Frustrated She’s Seen ‘as a Little Kid’

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson first made her reality TV debut on Toddlers & Tiaras. Alana’s casting would catapult herself and her mother, “Mama” June Shannon, into unexpected (perhaps unhelpful) fame.

Alana and June became so famous that even the general public knew of the struggles they went through. June lost custody of Alana due to her addiction, and Alana would be raised by her older sister. But fans of Mama June: Family Crisis will know that things have been going shockingly well for June and her family.

Season 6 ended with the family mostly on the same page for the first time in years. And those who follow the family closely know that June even supported Alana at her graduation. Even still, Alana is understandably upset with many things reality TV caused for her.

Honey Boo Boo is stuck in her own shadow

In an exclusive interview with People, Alana spoke about how many people see her as her younger TV self. “I get a lot of comments like that,” she said. “And I feel like since I’ve been on TV for such a long time, since I was younger, a lot of people still picture me as a little kid.”

But Alana’s quite grown up now, having just graduated high school and gotten herself a boyfriend. “A lot of people still think like, ‘Oh, you’re not supposed to be this’ and ‘You got a boyfriend? Oh no, you’re not supposed to have a boyfriend.’” But perhaps it’s worth noting that Alana turns 18 next month while her boyfriend is 21.

She went on, “I’m almost going to be 18. I’ve already graduated high school. I’m basically already grown. So I just don’t understand it.” As for her thoughts on college, Alana said, “I am ready … I don’t know if the cameras will be following me just yet. Y’all are just going to really have to wait and see what happens.”

