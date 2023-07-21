Kim Kardashian Unrecognizable in First American Horror Story Promo

American Horror Story is a quaint little show that’s akin to Twilight Zone, at least in terms of concept. A horror anthology with a new story to tell every week. But in terms of quality? Well, answers will vary.

Some viewers are optimistic about the future with new writers in the mix. Others are simply done with the show after certain decisions made by the past showrunner and writers. Among those decisions were certain casting choices. AHS has been known to pull stars from just about everywhere, including reality TV.

And the fact that Season 12 has cast Kim Kardashian is a red flag for those already on the fence. The Kardashians star appeared in the latest teaser, “Rock-a-Bye,” alongside Emma Roberts and Cara Delevingne. But Kim was noticeably looking a little different.

Is Kim Kardashian doomed on AHS?

All the women in the trailer were sporting white wigs, heavy eyeshadow, and dark red lips. Kim was no different, wearing the same strange glasses and black gloves as her costars. But she hardly even looked like herself. Part of it was the glasses obscuring a portion of her face. But she also looked extremely pale.

Even as the camera zoomed out to show her standing there cradling a baby, it looked jarring, and not just for the horror elements. Commenters on the trailer argued over Kim’s inclusion, already making predictions. One wrote, “[My] only concern is Kim, love her as a celebrity but i’m very curious how she’s gonna deliver the part.”

Another wrote, “Kim K. as a cast member might be the nail in the coffin for us.” But other commenters were more supportive, with one claiming the role was written specifically with Kim in mind. Another said, “You never know [she] could take this really seriously.” Ultimately, we won’t be able to judge it until we’ve seen it.

The Kardashians continues streaming Thursdays on Hulu while American Horror Story Season 12 is coming soon on FX.

