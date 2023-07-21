Spencer Pratt Jokes He’s Already on Strike After Bethenny Frankel’s Comments

Even though Hollywood won’t admit it, the writers’ strike is shaking major studios to the core, especially now that the actors have joined in. One of the major reasons for the strike is the idea of residuals. When a show airs reruns on broadcast networks, those who made the show earn residuals for that rerun.

But now that we’ve entered an era of streaming, the rules regarding residuals have not been fairly defined. This was one major reason Bethenny Frankel called for reality stars to join the strike as well.

She also reminded everyone how much lifting reality stars did during the last writers’ strike, and how the residuals don’t hold a candle to the work put in. One of the shows Bethenny mentioned that still gets rewatches was The Hills. Perhaps that mention led Spencer Pratt to respond.

Spencer is leading the cause… from bed

Spencer uploaded a TikTok on Thursday, July 20, creating a stitch with Bethenny’s PSA when she said, “Reality stars should go on strike … The Hills! People still watch the Hills.” Spencer cut back to himself lying in bed saying, “I actually am on strike, Bethenny, I’ve just been waiting for somebody to notice.”

He continued, “But I’ve been on strike for a while now. That’s why you don’t see me anywhere.” Viewers found Spencer’s remarks hilarious and hopped on the joke as well. One commenter wrote, “Spencer won’t just refuse to cross the picket line, he’s going to lay in bed until this is over (in solidarity) ???”

And as funny as Spencer’s remarks were, let’s make sure it doesn’t take away from Bethenny’s idea. It shouldn’t be controversial to say that unions make life better for everyone. During the 2007 writers’ strike, Hollywood turned to reality TV. It might be helpful for all entertainment workers if studios didn’t have that option this time around.

