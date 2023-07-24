Lisa Rinna and Brandi Glanville Laughed Over Comparisons

Days after fans trolled Lisa Rinna for her close resemblance to fellow Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville, the two reality moguls have laughed off as what can be called a clapback to all the trolls. It’s definitely something they can bond over, considering both ladies are known to experiment with their looks.

Lisa and Brandi are known for their “pumped up” lips, which led to trolls in the first place. Rinna took to her Instagram Story and responded to a news article that talked about her similarity to Brandi. She said, “Brandi and I had a good laugh over this today. I said to her, ‘We’ve come a long way baby.’”

Way to take things in your stride ladies, but if you think this might keep the trolls away, sorry to burst your bubble – it won’t. You can still feel free to experiment, though!

Lisa Rinna and Brandi Glanville know a thing or two about trolls

Both the RHOBH alums aren’t new to the concept of trolls. However, they seem to attract more of them nowadays with their social media posts.

Fans further pointed out that Lisa even looked like Steven Tyler or a Bratz doll. As harsh as the trolls were, it looks like the reality star has learnt to deal with it. And she has her friend Brandi to accompany her with her own share of trolls.

Two of Brandi’s Instagram posts earlier this month had the reality star in different Barbie-themed outfits, which received significant shade and criticism. Fans said she looked unusually thin and speculated she may be unhealthy or using weight loss drugs.

At this stage, Ozempic has become a part and parcel of the reality TV universe amid the ongoing debate about the stars consuming the drug to lose weight. Fillers and Botox are just mere accompaniments to the narrative.

Rinna owns it. In 2013, the RHOBH alum talked about getting her lips injected with silicone and then removing some of it as well. On the Today show, she said, “I find it so interesting that it’s become such a big thing because I can’t tell you how many girls have done their lips. I feel like I’m a pioneer.”

She further noted, “I was one of the first ones to ever do it and be honest about it. I would do it again. I never had a career before I had the lips so my lips have had their own career!” I agree, Lisa. The lips have seen a major share of ups and downs, plump and skinny journeys themselves!

Brandi, for her part, claimed that she never had plastic surgery done on her face. The star, who is well-known for being outspoken on Twitter, tweeted earlier this month and said, “I do plan on getting a lower face & neck lift like @TeddiMellencamp at some point soon. I think she looks amazing and I will eventually do my upper eyelids.”

We want to believe you, Brandi, but your posts suggest otherwise! Well if what you say is true, you know who to go to for advice…

